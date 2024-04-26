"Can't wait to compete"- Bianca Andreescu edges closer to comeback on WTA Tour after "amazingggg" training session

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has hinted at her potential comeback on the WTA tour, after recovering from injuries. Andreescu was the highest-ranked Canadian in WTA history when she attained World No. 4 ranking in the 2019 season.

Andreescu had her breakthrough season in 2019. All of the Canadian's three career titles came during this season. The victories included the BNP Paribas Open and the Canadian Open, both of which are part of the WTA 1000 series on the tour.

Her biggest coup of the season was defeating Serena Williams to win the US Open. This achievement made her sit beside Maria Sharapova as a teen champion at a Grand Slam since 2006.

However, Andreescu has been hampered by injuries throughout her career. A chronic knee injury prevented the Canadian from defending her titles in 2020. Later, she also contracted COVID-19 in 2021 which kept her on the sidelines for an extended period.

Recently, Andreescu posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she was back to feeling at her best and was excited about making her comeback on court. She was extremely satisfied with the results of her training session.

"Training has been amazingggg, can’t wait to compete" Andreescu posted.

The French Open and the Olympics are the major targets for Andreescu on her comeback

The French Open remains the major target for Andreescu as she attempts to make her comeback on court. During a Q&A session with her fans on social media, the Canadian expressed her desire to return to the tour one week prior to the Roland Garros event.

“Week before the French Open!! Miss you all so much, can’t wait,” answered Andreescu when asked about her possible return. (via tennis 365.com)

Andreescu's third-round appearance last year was her best result at the French Open so far, where she lost to Lesia Tsurenko. However, the Canadian partnered with Kiwi Michael Venus in doubles and made it to the finals where they lost.

As per Tennis-Infinity.com, Andreescu also has aspirations to participate in the Paris Olympics. The Canadian is yet to play in the prestigious tournament and has a strong desire to represent her country on the global stage.

Andreescu's current ranking of 220 does not meet the Olympic qualification criteria. Therefore, the Canadian might use the provision of a wildcard.