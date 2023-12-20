"Can’t wait to get back to doing what I love" - Denis Shapovalov returns to training after 6-month injury layoff ahead of 2024 season

Denis Shapovalov returned to training on Wednesday after a 6-month injury layoff had ruled him out of action ever since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Shapovalov lost at the 2023 Championships in the fourth round against Russian Roman Safiullin, where he also aggravated an already weak knee. He said that the knee had been affecting him since the 2022 Vienna Open, where he lost in the final to Danil Medvedev.

“It’s been on and off since Vienna last year...,” Shapovalov told reporters.

Shapovalov decided against undergoing surgery on the knee and instead chose to take a break from the game to address the issue. He withdrew from the North American hard court summer season, including the US Open and put an early end to his 2023 campaign after pulling out of the Paris Masters in October.

Despite being out of action for an extended period, Shapovalov looks keen to get the new season underway. Up and about in the Dubai heat, Shapovalov said he couldn't be happier getting back to doing the things he loves.

Shapovalov thanked fans for the outpouring of love and support he'd received in the past few months while assuring everyone that he'd see them soon.

"A lot of hard work and tough days coming back from my injury but I’m super excited to be feeling good on the court again!! Can’t wait to get back to doing what I love. Appreciate all the support you’ve given me these last few months… See you soon," Shapavalov said on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

It remains unknown, however, at this point where Shapovalov will play during the 2024 season. Meanwhile, the Australian Open will start from January 14, 2024.

Denis Shapovalov had a painful Wimbledon exit

Denis Shapovalov of Canada serves against Roman Safiullin in the Men's Singles fourth-round match during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2023

Denis Shapovalov admitted that he was wincing in pain throughout his fourth-round match against Roman Safiullin at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Canadian ultimately went down in a grueling four-setter, while also aggravating his knee injury.

Despite the pain, Shapovalov managed to finish the game. Speaking to reporters later, Shapovalov stated that he'd never stop a match unless it got to the absolute limit where he was unable to walk.

"No, I never stop if I start a match," Shapovalov said. "I don't stop unless I can't walk or I can't -- yeah. If something really happens, then I'll stop. But yeah, I was taught if I, you know, step out onto the court, I finish the match."

Shapovalov refused to get into the specifics of the injury and maintained that he prefers to keep that information private.

"I mean, I don't want to go into details," Shapovalov said. "I think everybody keeps their things pretty private in tennis so I prefer to keep my stuff private as well."

Out of action ever since, Shapovalov will look to stamp his authority on the tour as quickly as possible. Ranked as high as No. 10 in the past, he will aim to bounce back quickly and climb the rankings.