"Can't wait" - Paula Badosa eager to join Carlos Alcaraz in representing Spain at Hopman Cup 2024

Paula Badosa and Carlos Alcaraz are set to play for Spain at the 2024 Hopman Cup, as revealed by former tennis player Iva Majoli on Instagram. She posted a picture of the two athletes with the caption:

"Happy to announce our first team for 2024 Hopman Cup."

Paula Badosa reshared Majoli's story, adding:

"Can't wait"

Paula Badosa is eager for the 2024 Hopman Cup

Spain has a strong history in the Hopman Cup, winning it four times in 1990, 2002, 2010, and 2013. Badosa and Alcaraz will aim to add a fifth title to Spain's Hopman Cup collection. In the 2023 edition, Spain was represented by Carlos Alcaraz and Rebeka Masarova, as Paula Badosa couldn't play due to a back injury. Their road to the finals hit a dead-end when they tripped up against Belgium and Croatia in the round-robin stage.

The 2024 Hopman Cup is set to take place at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club in France. This mixed competition brings together male and female tennis players in a unique format, contributing to its reputation as a fan-favorite event.

As Spain prepares for the 2024 Hopman Cup, fans are looking forward to seeing Badosa and Alcaraz in action. Their first-round opponents have not yet been announced.

Carlos Alcaraz joins Chess.com as a playable bot

Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Novak Djokovic following their singles semi-final match at the ATP Finals

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has joined Chess.com as a new bot that fans can play against. Known for his skill on the tennis court, Alcaraz is now ready to challenge fans in the game of chess on this popular online platform. This makes him the first prominent tennis player to become a part of Chess.com's lineup of athlete chess bots.

Chess.com, a long-time favorite site for chess lovers since '05, is buzzing with excitement about having Alcaraz on board. Encouraging folks to match wits with the tennis pro, Chess.com hinted that he brings the same competitive edge to the chessboard as he does to tennis. This crossover is not entirely surprising since Alcaraz has previously expressed his fondness for chess, a sentiment he shares with another tennis champion, Novak Djokovic.

This digital incarnation of Alcaraz is rated at 1000 elo, a rating system used to calculate the skill level of chess players. A 1000 elo rating suggests that the bot is designed to provide an approachable challenge, allowing players from diverse skill backgrounds to enjoy a game against the rising tennis prodigy.