"Can’t wait to play alongside her" - Ons Jabeur on teaming up with Serena Williams in Eastbourne next week

American tennis legend Serena Williams has received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the women's singles at Wimbledon. The former World No. 1 broke the internet on Tuesday as she announced her return to the court after almost a year.

"SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there. Let’s Go," Williams wrote.

But before the grasscourt Major, Williams will be seen competing at the Rothesay International tournament to be held in Eastbourne next week. The American will be playing doubles at the event and her partner will be World No. 4 Ons Jabeur from Tunisia. Upon receiving the news, Jabeur immediately expressed her happiness.

“Pretty excited to play doubles with Serena. When I got the news, I was over the moon, and it is such a privilege for me. Very lucky that she picked me. Hopefully, we are going to have a great tournament and cannot wait to be in Eastbourne this year,” Jabeur said in a video.

The excited 27-year-old felt lucky that Williams picked her and said that she has always admired the icon on and off the court.

The draw for the doubles matches will be released this Saturday. This will be Williams' third appearance in Eastbourne, the previous ones being 1998, when she was 16 years old, and 2011.

Serena Williams is eyeing her 24th Major title

Serena Williams currently has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is second in the overall race for the Majors, just behind Australia's Margaret Court with 24. The last time Williams won a Major was more than five years ago at the 2017 Australian Open. Since then, she has lost four Grand Slam finals, making these five years the longest period of her career without a Major title.

Her last match came against Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Williams experienced extreme discomfort in her leg, forcing her to retire even before the completion of the first set. The American limped off the court in tears as spectators applauded the champion.

Earlier this month, Wimbledon released an entry list of players for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The tennis world was left disheartened as the list did not feature the names of Williams and eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer. The only remaining hope was a wildcard entry for both players. While Williams is back, Federer has confirmed his absence from the SW19 for the first time in his career.

