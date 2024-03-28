"Can't wait to spoil her" - Danielle Collins, Ajla Tomljanovic, Jennifer Brady lead wishes for Alison Riske after pregnancy announcement

Alison Riske on Wednesday announced her pregnancy in an adorable social media post, sharing a video of her pet dog Teddy wearing a birthday cap only to announce that a “sister Amritraj” was one her way.

Riske, who has not played competitively since last year’s Wimbledon Championships, will welcome a daughter with husband Stephen Amritraj in June according to the information in the post.

"Officially introducing our lovely Teddy Girl... who is introducing..." Alison Riske captioned the post.

The news understandably attracted a hoard of reactions from the tennis fraternity, with friends, colleagues and former players joining in to send their best wishes to the couple.

Leading them was Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who commented on post, saying:

"Omg! So happy for you guys."

Fellow Americans also took to social media, commenting on Riske’s Instagram video announcing her pregnancy, with Danielle Collins joking that she could not wait to be spoiling her daughter.

Jennifer Brady, who has also been away from competitive tennis for a while, also congratulated the couple, while Shelby Rogers shared her excitement, saying she could not wait to see the couple add their daughter to their family.

"Can't wait to spoil both of them," Danielle Collins commented.

"Congrats Ali and Stephen!," Jennifer Brady said.

The wishes were not just limited to the current crop of players, as former pros Jamie Loeb and Tracy Austin also dropped in with their messages.

While Loeb congratulated the couple and their pet Teddy on the happy news, Austin, a former World No. 1, dubbed it an exciting time for the family.

"Yesssssssss!!!!! So so happy for y’all! Cannot wait!," Shelby Rogers sent her wishes.

"Congratulations to the two (or 3 including teddy) of you!!!," Jamie Loeb said.

"Such exciting news!!! Congrats to you and Stephen on your expanding family," Tracy Austin commented.

Former top-10 players Johanna Konta and player Julia Goerges, Alexa Guarachi Bruner were among the others to send their best wishes.

"Yayyyyyyy!!!!! Congratulations both of you!!!!," Johanna Konta wrote.

Alison Riske is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist

Alison Riske at the Wimbledon Championships 2019.

Alison Riske has not played on Tour regularly for the past few years, but she was a force to reckon with in the later 2010s. She made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2019, which is her best Grand Slam performance. She also broke into the top-20 in the same year.

While she has made the second week of a Grand Slam on three other occasions, the American's flat-hitting game has shone best at the lawns of the All England Club.

Playing at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, she ousted the then World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round before pushing Serena Williams to three sets in the quarterfinals.