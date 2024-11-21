"Can't wait to take the girls" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian excited for special outing with daughters Olympia & Adira

Serena Wiliams' husband Alexis Ohanian has expressed the desire to take his children for a visit to Notre Dame following the conclusion of the restoration work on the monument. The family were on a trip to Paris earlier in July as well for the Olympic Games.

While Ohanian and Williams met for the first time in Rome, the couple went on their first date in Paris during the 2015 French Open. They tied the knot two years later and welcomed their first daughter Olympia in the same year.

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Adira, a year after Williams retired from tennis following the 2022 US Open. The family recently visited Paris during the Olympic Games alongside both of their daughters, but Ohanian is up for another trip.

Reacting to the news of Notre Dame having been restored, the Reddit co-founder wrote on X:

"What a beautiful sight! Can't wait to take the girls back," he wrote.

While the family had visited several historical places during their Olympics trip earlier this year, they couldn't visit Notre Dame with the site having been closed for restoration work since 2019. The reconstruction was recently completed and the historical cathedral will be open for visitors from December 8.

Alexis Ohanian reveals things he's better at than wife Serena Williams

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with daughter Olympia (Source: Getty)

While Serena Williams is arguably one of the greatest tennis players in history, there are things her husband Alexis Ohanian claims he's better at than the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Speaking on the Spolitics with Jereme Hill podcast, he revealed:

"There are a lot of things I'm better at than her. I am a better artist. So we'll do little drawing classes. I'll fire up a YouTube channel where it's like a step by step drawing class. I'm like, "Olympia, what do you want to draw today?" And she'll be like, "a unicorn!" I'll be like, "cool." Serena knows, much better artist," Ohanian said.

The famed entrepreneur further boasted about his 'grilling' and video gaming skills.

"She would contest it, but I think I'm a better cook. She's a better baker, but I am a better cook. And that's simply because I really got into smoking and grilling. I obsess over stuff. We went to Austin, Olympia loved brisket, and I was like, "great, my baby is going to have brisket every weekend." Video games. Better than her at video games, not that that's much of a skill, but I'll take it," Alexis Ohanian added.

However, while Ohanian called himself a better cook, it was Williams' culinary abilities that attracted the entrepreneur to her at first.

