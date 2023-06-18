Tennis icon Venus Williams recently shared the first look of the upcoming season of Netflix's show 'Bridgerton'.

Bridgerton fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the hit Netflix series, which has captivated millions of viewers with its romantic and scandalous stories, set in the Regency period.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion is one such fan. A self-proclaimed Bridgerton addict, Williams shared a post of the announcement on Saturday, June 17, and tagged her sister Serena Williams, implying that they will watch Season 3 together as soon as it is out.

“Can’t wait! Watching with @serenawilliams when it comes out!”, Williams wrote on Instagram.

Venus Williams on Instagram

Bridgerton is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, with over 82 million households watching it in its first month when the first season was released in December 2020. The show has also received critical acclaim and awards, including 12 Emmy nominations.

The third season will continue the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who got married at the end of Season 2.

Venus Williams to face Camila Giorgi in Rothesay Classic R1

Venus Williams in a practice session at Rothesay Classic Birmingham - Day One

Venus Williams is back in action on the grass courts of Birmingham, where she will face Camila Giorgi in the opening round of the 2023 Rothesay Classic on Monday, June 19.

The American, who has won five Wimbledon titles in her illustrious career, will be looking to find her form and rhythm ahead of the grass-court Major.

Williams, who is currently ranked No. 696 in the world, has played only three matches so far this year. She suffered an injury during her second-round exit at the ASB Classic in January, forcing her to withdraw from the Australian Open. The 43-year-old made her comeback to the tour last week at the Libema Open in the Netherlands, where she lost a three-setter to 17-year-old Celine Naef.

Giorgi, on the other hand, has had a decent season so far, with a title win at the Merida Open Akron and a third-round finish at both the Australian Open and the Italian Open.

This will be the third meeting between Williams and Giorgi, with the former leading 2-0 head-to-head. They last played at the 2018 US Open, where Williams won in straight sets. However, both of their previous encounters were on hardcourts while this will be their first clash on grass.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes