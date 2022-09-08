"Can you win a match normal and not be theatrical? I always give him c**p" - Jessica Pegula takes sarcastic dig at Frances Tiafoe for his on-court behavior

It was a mixed day for the Americans in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, as Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semifinals while Jessica Pegula succumbed to top seed Iga Swiatek.

In her post-match press conference, Pegula spoke about Tiafoe and stated that she was proud of his achievements. She also mentioned that she has always given him a hard time for his on-court theatrics and joked that she has asked him to play a "normal match" for once.

"I'm always kind of got on him. Can you win a match, like, normal and not be like this whole theatrical event? I always give him c**p. It's amazing to see how he has played so much more focused even though he had a couple of tough matches in Montreal and Cincinnati and all this stuff. I was like, You're playing so much better. It's coming. It's just coming for that one match," Jessica Pegula said.

The eighth seed mentioned that she finds the young American fun and charismatic on the court.

"It's really nice to see. He's so much fun to watch, so charismatic. Nothing but good things to say about him. I'm really proud of him for really focusing on these last couple weeks because he can be all over the place. The way he's taking care of business has been really, really impressive. Yeah, I know he's super hyped up and ecstatic, but such a good story on him. I just wish I could join him or Coco could join him or something like that," she added.

"I didn't feel too nervous on Ashe at any point, I actually felt pretty good" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula reacts to losing a point against Iga Swiatek.

Jesica Pegula was backed by a vocal and passionate home crowd against the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in her quarterfinals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. While some might find the noisy, packed arena intimidating, Pegula stated that she was never nervous to play at the stadium throughout the event.

"I actually felt pretty good. I don't know, Ashe... I didn't really honestly feel too nervous on Ashe at any point throughout the tournament. I don't know why that is. I guess it's a good thing. It's a nice court. I liked it. It was fun. I enjoyed my time tonight," said Jessica Pegula.

She revealed that she has felt at home playing on the main court at the US Open.

"No, I didn't really feel nerves or anything. It felt like home, which I guess is good," said Pegula, adding, "Yeah, it's been fun to have that feeling of everyone behind us as Americans coming in the second week of the US Open."

