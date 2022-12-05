Canada's Eugenie Bouchard enjoys watching Raiders vs. Chargers game at Allegiant Stadium

Eugenie Bouchard was in attendance for the NFL game between the Raiders and Chargers.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers squared off in a Western Division encounter at Allegiant Stadium. In a fierce battle, the Raiders ended up winning 27-20.

The former World No. 5, who cheered for the Raiders, posted a clip of the impressive Allegiant Stadium on her Instagram stories, writing:

“What a sick stadium @allegiantstadium.”

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

Allegiant Stadium is the home venue of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League and the largest entertainment venue in Las Vegas, with 65,000 seats that can be expanded by 7,000 during major events.

Eugenie Bouchard's 2022 season

Eugenie Bouchard in action at the 2022 WTA Guadalajara Open Akron

Eugenie Bouchard dropped out of the rankings completely after being sidelined by a shoulder injury for over a year. She planned to return at Wimbledon 2022 but later decided against competing since no points were on offer, preferring to focus on ranking events in order to improve her ranking.

She returned to the tour in August at her home WTA tournament, the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver, Canada, but lost in the very first round to Arianne Hartono. It was Bouchard's first appearance on tour since the Monterrey Open in March 2021. She fell short in the US Open qualifying round but later went on to reach the Chennai Open quarterfinals.

The Canadian was last seen in action at the Dow Tennis Classic, where she was defeated in the second round by Camila Osorio Serrano, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. Her 2022 season ended with a 6-9 win-loss record, placing her at No. 330 in the world.

Bouchard's next appearance will be in the inaugural World Tennis League, which will be held in Dubai from December 19-24. She will represent Team Kites, which also includes Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Holger Rune, Iga Swiatek, and Sania Mirza. Bouchard will team up with Auger-Aliassime for her only match in the league stage. The pair will compete against Team Hawks' Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina on December 22.

After taking some time off to go on a vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands, the tennis star commenced her preparations for the 2023 season and announced it via social media.

"We back," Bouchard wrote on her Instagram stories.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes