Canadian Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Ramos Vinolas, preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixtures: (12) Diego Schwartzman vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Date: August 11, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $915,295

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Diego Schwartzman vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Ramos-Vinolas at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Diego Schwartzman and Albert Ramos-Vinolas will square off in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Thursday.

The World No. 15 has had a good season, reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros, but is yet to win a title this year. He lost to Casper Ruud in the title clash in Buenos Aires, where he was the defending champion.

Schwartzman registered a comeback victory in his opener against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard started strong, winning the first set 6-1. Schwartzman won the second to take the match to a decider and was trailing Davidovich Fokina 3-0 before going on to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

ESPN Argentina @ESPNArgentina ¡GRAN REMONTADA DEL PEQUE!



Ante , #Schwartzman remontó un partidazo y se llevó la victoria por 1-6, 6-3 y 6-4 para acceder a la segunda ronda del M1000 de ¡GRAN REMONTADA DEL PEQUE!Ante #DavidovichFokina remontó un partidazo y se llevó la victoria por 1-6, 6-3 y 6-4 para acceder a la segunda ronda del M1000 de #Montreal . Ramos Viñolas será su próximo rival. 🚨 ¡GRAN REMONTADA DEL PEQUE!🎾 Ante #DavidovichFokina🇪🇸, #Schwartzman🇦🇷 remontó un partidazo y se llevó la victoria por 1-6, 6-3 y 6-4 para acceder a la segunda ronda del M1000 de #Montreal. Ramos Viñolas será su próximo rival. https://t.co/P5ckTXP5lL

Ramos-Vinolas has also had a good season so far and the Spaniard is going strong after winning the Cordoba Open in Argentina this year. Despite hardcourts not being his strongest surface, he beat wildcard entry David Goffin in the first round in straight sets.

Both players went toe-to-toe in the first set, which the Spaniard won via a tiebreak. He fared much better in the second set, breaking Goffin's serve twice to register a 7-6(2), 6-2 win in Montreal.

Diego Schwartzman vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

Schwartzman and Vinolas met on court six times and their head-to-head stands at 5-1 in Schwartzman's favor. All of their previous meetings have come on claycourts.

Diego Schwartzman vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over and Under) Diego Schwartzman +170 -3.5 (-125) -135 (over) Ramos Vinolas -225 +3.5(-110) -105 (under)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Diego Schwartzman vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Schwartzman at the Hamburg European Open 2022

Vinolas does appear to be the underdog in this match, but upsets are not uncommon at this level in tournaments. He is left-handed and could use the advantage of his serve going straight into his right-handed opponent's backhand.

The Spaniard's serve was key to his victory against David Goffin and Ramos-Vinolas won more points on his first serve than Goffin.

Although understated, Schwartzman's strength is playing defensively on the baseline and hitting the ball clean with depth. Vinolas would also have to keep up with Schwartzman's speed and the consistency with which he chases the ball.

Overall, it promises to be an exciting encounter as both players hope to advance further. However, Schwartzman has fared a lot better on hardcourts than Ramos-Vinolas and the Argentine will be heavily favored to reach the third round in Montreal.

Pick: Schwartzman to win in straight sets

