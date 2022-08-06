Canadian Open 2022: Serena William's projected opponents as per the draw 

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams made her return to the women's tour at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. She put up an exhilerating performance against Harmony Tan in the first-round but couldn't edge past the Frenchwoman at the All England Club, losing in the third set tiebreak.

However, the 40-year-old is ready for her second stint on the WTA singles tour this year at the National Bank Open in Toronto. She's won the hardcourt event three times in the past (2001, 2011, 2013) and will return to Toronto for the first time in two years.

Williams used her protected ranking to enter the main draw and will be raring to put her best foot forward at the WTA 1000 event. Let's take a detailed look at her projected opponents as per the draw:

Black Spin Global @BlackSpinGlobal TORONTO | Three-time champion Serena Williams is among the names on a stacked entry list for next month’s National Bank Open.⁣

⁣

Entries include the entire top 30, including world No 11 Coco Gauff, and two-time US Open champ Naomi Osaka.⁣

⁣

📸 | National Bank Open Facebook⁣ TORONTO | Three-time champion Serena Williams is among the names on a stacked entry list for next month’s National Bank Open.⁣⁣Entries include the entire top 30, including world No 11 Coco Gauff, and two-time US Open champ Naomi Osaka.⁣⁣📸 | National Bank Open Facebook⁣ https://t.co/ajcb8eQEg3

Serena Williams' 1st-round opponent - A qualifier

Williams will get to know her first-round opponent at the Canadian Open once the qualifiers are placed in the main draw.

Serena Williams' likely 2nd-round opponent - Belinda Bencic / Victoria Azarenka

Williams will either square off against 12th seed Belinda Bencic or World No. 20 Victoria Azarenka after crossing the first hurdle in Toronto.

The 40-year-old leads the head-to-head against the Swiss 2-1. Her only defeat against Bencic came at the 2015 Canadian Open, but she won their most recent encounter at the 2017 Australian Open.

The American has faced Azarenka 23 times in her career and leads the head-to-head 18-5. She also defeated the Belarusian during her title run at the 2011 Canadian Open. Azarenka won their most recent encounter at the 2020 US Open Championships.

Serena Williams' likely 3rd round opponent - Garbine Muguruza / Naomi Osaka

If the 40-year-old manages to get past the tricky second-round test, she could face eighth seed Garbine Muguruza or World No. 41 Naomi Osaka in the third-round.

Williams' has had tough outings in the past against the duo. Osaka leads their head-to-head 3-1 and Williams' head-to-head is tied 3-3 with Muguruza. The American also lost her most recent bouts against Muguruza and Osaka on hardcourt .

SportsCenter @SportsCenter At the 2018 US Open, 20-year-old Naomi Osaka defeated her idol Serena Williams and the championship emotions flowed.



The two will face off tomorrow night in the semifinals of the Australian Open. At the 2018 US Open, 20-year-old Naomi Osaka defeated her idol Serena Williams and the championship emotions flowed.The two will face off tomorrow night in the semifinals of the Australian Open. https://t.co/XSfOg4F29S

Serena Williams' likely opponent in the quarterfinal - Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will possibly welcome Williams to the quarterfinals in what will be their first-ever meeting.

The Pole has won six titles this season and is one of the most in-form players in tennis at the moment. Fans can expect an engrossing contest if the duo lock horns in the last eight.

Serena Williams' likely semifinal opponent - Ons Jabeur / Maria Sakkari

Either Ons Jabeur or Maria Sakkari could pose a threat to Williams' run in the last four if the American makes it this far at the WTA 1000 event.

The Tunisian will be entering the Canadian Open on the back of a quarterfinal exit at the Silicon Valley Classic. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up has never faced Williams in the past.

The Greek will be entering Toronto on the back of a third-round exit at Wimbledon and a second-round loss at the Silicon Valley Classic. Her head-to-head against WIlliams is tied at 1-1 with both encounters coming on hardcourts.

The American defeated Sakkari in their most recent encounter at the 2020 US Open Championships 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3.

Serena Williams' likely opponent in the final - Paula Badosa / Elena Rybakina

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

World No. 4 Paula Badosa and reigning Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina could challenge Williams for the title.

Badosa has a decent record on hardcourts and has a good chance of making the finals with a relatively simpler draw in Toronto. She has never locked horns with the former World No. 1 in the past.

Reigning Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina could also secure her place in the final if she manages to get past Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit, who are her most likely opponents. The World No. 23 also leads the head-to-head against Williams 1-0 after chalking up a straight-sets win in the fourth round at the 2021 French Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far