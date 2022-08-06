Canadian Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The National Bank Open presented by Rogers, better known as the Canadian Open, remains one of the most prestigious events on the tennis calendar.

The men's event, part of the ATP Masters 1000 series, will be held in Montreal this time around from August 8-14. Meanwhile, the women's tournament, a WTA 1000 competition, will be hosted by Toronto in the same week.

The Canadian Open has been billed as one of the most high-profile warm-up tournaments ahead of the US Open. It has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport every year and this time is no exception either.

The tournament, however, received a blow with five-time champion Rafael Nadal withdrawing right before the start due to fitness concerns. Four-time winner Novak Djokovic is also not a part of the field as he is barred from entering Canada due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Hemos decidido no viajar a Montréal y proseguir con los entrenamientos sin forzar. Agradezco de corazón al director del torneo, Eugène y todo su equipo por la compresión y apoyo que siempre me han mostrado y hoy no ha sido una excepción. Hemos decidido no viajar a Montréal y proseguir con los entrenamientos sin forzar. Agradezco de corazón al director del torneo, Eugène y todo su equipo por la compresión y apoyo que siempre me han mostrado y hoy no ha sido una excepción.

Despite that, both the ATP and WTA events have enough star power to keep fans engrossed over the course of the week.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is the top seed and will be looking to successfully defend the title he won last year. The Russian has reached the Los Cabos final in Mexico this week and will come into the tournament with plenty of momentum.

World No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz is the second seed and will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing his last two finals. The Spaniard notably won the Miami Open — the last ATP Masters 1000 event held in the USA — and will try to draw inspiration from his success.

2018 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and Miami runner-up Casper Ruud complete the top four seeds. The duo will look to give Medvedev and Alcaraz a run for their money.

Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, and Hubert Hurkacz round out the top eight seeds.

Iga Swiatek is the top seed on the women's side at the Canadian Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads the field on the women's side. The Pole has been in a mini slump since winning her second Grand Slam title at the French Open in June. Having made early exits at Wimbledon and Warsaw, the 21-year-old will be keen to return to the winners' circle in Toronto.

World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit is seeded second and will hope to continue her recent resurgence in this tournament. She has been battling the after-effects of COVID-19 but has managed to reach the final in Hamburg and the quarterfinals in Prague in her last couple of tournaments.

Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Garbine Muguruza round out the top eight seeds, making it a highly competitive field.

AFP News Agency @AFP

#AFPSports



u.afp.com/wrBr Former world-number-one Serena Williams will continue her comeback at next month's Canadian Open WTA event in Toronto, organisers confirmed on Thursday Former world-number-one Serena Williams will continue her comeback at next month's Canadian Open WTA event in Toronto, organisers confirmed on Thursday#AFPSports➡️ u.afp.com/wrBr https://t.co/O94YDIO2FK

Adding more strength to the field will be 23-time Major champion Serena Williams, who has won the Canadian Open three times. She will be seen in action for the first time since her first-round loss at Wimbledon.

Serena's sister and seven-time Major winner Venus Williams is also part of the draw, as is four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova, Karolina Pliskova, Belinda Bencic and Petra Kvitova are the other players to track.

Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez are both racing to be fit in time for the biggest tennis event at home.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Canadian Open:

ATP channel and live streaming details for Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz is the second seed at the Canadian Open

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia.

beIN SPORTS - Middle East.

beIN SPORTS - Singapore.

CCTV - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sky Italia - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada.

Voot and Sports18 - India.

Latin America - ESPN.

WTA channel and live streaming details for Canadian Open

Anett Kontaveit is the second seed at the Canadian Open

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania.

iQIYI - China.

NowTV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

Okko Sport - Russia.

O2 - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Supertennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA.

TSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada.

Live streaming will be available on the TennisTV and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

