Canadian Open 2023 Prize Money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Alex de Minaur earn?

Jannik Sinner won his maiden Masters 1000 title by beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the Canadian Open.

The Italian, who was seeded seventh in the tournament in Toronto, reached the final after beating Matteo Berrettini, Gael Monfils, and Tommy Paul. Here, he faced his doubles partner in the competition, Alex De Minaur, who had previously beaten the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and Cameron Norrie.

Sinner produced a fine performance to defeat the Aussie 6-4, 6-1 and claim his second title of the season. The Italian will subsequently move two spots up to a career-best ranking of sixth.

His exploits will see him earn a prize money of $1,019,335 and 1000 ranking points while De Minaur's run to the final will see him pocket $556,630. The Aussie is also expected to attain a career-high ranking of 12th.

12th-seed Tommy Paul and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost in the semifinals and they will both receive $304,375 each. The four losing quarterfinalists, namely World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Gael Monfils, and Mackenzie McDonald will each be paid $166,020. The players who were eliminated in the Round of 16 will each receive $88,805.

Players who were ousted in the second round of the Canadian Open will each pocket $47,620 while those who lost in the opening round will each receive $26,380.

Competitors who could not make the main draw in Toronto will also be paid. The individuals who were beaten in the second qualifying round will receive $13,515 while those who lost in the first qualifying round pocketing $7,080.

Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer won the men's doubles title at the Canadian Open 2023

Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer with Daniel Nestor

Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer won the men's doubles title at the Canadian Open by beating third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3, 6-1. The pair from El Salvador and the Netherlands defeated four seeded pairs in Toronto.

Arevalo and Rojer's performances will see them earn prize money of $312,740 along with 1,000 ranking points. Runners-up Ram and Salisbury will each be paid $169,880.

The teams who were eliminated in the semifinals will each pocket $93,310 while the losing quarterfinalists will receive $51,470 each. Pairs who were ousted in the second round will each be paid $28,310, while those who lost in the first round will each receive $13,510.