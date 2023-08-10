Canadian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the Canadian Open 2023 will take place on Thursday, August 10, and the third round of the singles events will be played. A total of 32 players in the men's and women's tournaments will be vying for a place in the quarterfinals in Toronto and Montreal.

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will both be in action, facing Hubert Hurkacz and Karolina Muchova respectively. Second seeds Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Lorenzo Musetti and Liudmila Samsonova respectively.

Leylah Fernandez and Milos Raonic are the only Canadian players remaining in the singles events and both will be eager to reach the quarterfinals. Fernandez will face Danielle Collins while Raonic will be up against Mackenzie McDonald.

The likes of Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Sloane Stephens and Elena Rybakina will also be in action on Thursday.

On that note, let's take a look at what the schedule for Day 4 of the Canadian Open looks like.

Schedule for Day 4 of the Canadian Open

Center Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Mackenzie McDonald vs (WC) Milos Raonic

Not before 2 pm local time: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti

Not before 7 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (15) Hubert Hurkacz

Followed by: Andy Murray vs (7) Jannik Sinner

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: (8) Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur

Not before 4:30 pm local time: (PR) Gael Monfils vs (LL) Aleksandar Vukic

Not before 6 pm local time: (12) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Marcos Giron

Court 1

Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs Jamie Murray/ Michael Venus

Court Central (In Montreal)

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Karolina Muchova

Followed by: (6) Coco Gauff vs (9) Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: (WC) Leylah Fernandez vs (Q) Danielle Collins

Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (15) Liudmila Samsonova

Court Rogers

Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Marie Bouzkova

Followed by: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Sloane Stephens

Followed by: (7) Petra Kvitova vs (12) Belinda Bencic

Followed by: (4) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez vs Marina Stakusic / Carol Zhao

Where to Watch Canadian Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the Canadian Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet & TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

Canadian Open 2023 Match Timings

The first match on all the courts in Toronto and Montreal will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Center Court, where the action will start at 12:30 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the Canadian Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Center Court, Toronto & Montreal) Start time (Remaining courts, Toronto & Montreal) USA August 10, 2023 12:30 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada August 10, 2023 12:30 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK August 10, 2023 5:30 pm GMT 4:00 pm BST India August 10, 2023 10:00 pm IST 8:30 pm IST