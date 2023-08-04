Canadian Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2023 Canadian Open, the season's sixth ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tournament, is the next stop on the tennis calendar. It will be held from August 7-13.

Though a combined event, unlike other joint tournaments, the men and women compete in different cities here. The former are set to play in Toronto, while the latter are going play in Montreal.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed on the men's side. Having recently claimed his second Major title at Wimbledon, the young Spaniard will be eager to keep the momentum going.

Novak Djokovic are Rafael Nadal are missing in action due to physical issues, along with defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune are among the other big names anchoring the event.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the top two seeds on the women's side. The two are once again locked in a battle for the No. 1 ranking. The Pole needs to make it to the quarterfinals to remain on top regardless of her challenger's result.

As for Sabalenka, she'll need to win the tournament while hoping that Swiatek crashes out before the quarterfinal stage. Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula are some of the other top players in the fray.

With quite a few storylines to keep fans engaged, here's how one can catch up on all the action happening at the Canadian Open:

ATP channel and live streaming details for Canadian Open

Daniil Medvedev is the second seed at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom & Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France & Russia

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

Tennis Channel - USA

Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada

Sony Liv - India

Latin America - ESPN

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA channel and live streaming details for Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek (R) and Aryna Sabalenka are the top two seeds at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA.

Amazon Prime Video - UK, Ireland.

beIn SPORTS - Australia, France.

beIn Digiturk - Turkey.

Canal+ - Poland.

Network4- Hungary

Digi Sport- Romania.

MTV3 - Finland.

Novasports - Greece, Cyprus.

NowTV - Hong Kong.

O2 - Czech Republic

Spark - New Zealand

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

TVE, TV3 - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

TV4 - Finland, Norway & Sweden

Truevisions - Thailand

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.