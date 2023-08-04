Canadian Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2023 Canadian Open, the season's sixth ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tournament, is the next stop on the tennis calendar. It will be held from August 7-13.
Though a combined event, unlike other joint tournaments, the men and women compete in different cities here. The former are set to play in Toronto, while the latter are going play in Montreal.
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed on the men's side. Having recently claimed his second Major title at Wimbledon, the young Spaniard will be eager to keep the momentum going.
Novak Djokovic are Rafael Nadal are missing in action due to physical issues, along with defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune are among the other big names anchoring the event.
Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the top two seeds on the women's side. The two are once again locked in a battle for the No. 1 ranking. The Pole needs to make it to the quarterfinals to remain on top regardless of her challenger's result.
As for Sabalenka, she'll need to win the tournament while hoping that Swiatek crashes out before the quarterfinal stage. Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula are some of the other top players in the fray.
With quite a few storylines to keep fans engaged, here's how one can catch up on all the action happening at the Canadian Open:
ATP channel and live streaming details for Canadian Open
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom & Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France & Russia
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria & Switzerland
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
Tennis Channel - USA
Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada
Sony Liv - India
Latin America - ESPN
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
WTA channel and live streaming details for Canadian Open
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA.
Amazon Prime Video - UK, Ireland.
beIn SPORTS - Australia, France.
beIn Digiturk - Turkey.
Canal+ - Poland.
Network4- Hungary
Digi Sport- Romania.
MTV3 - Finland.
Novasports - Greece, Cyprus.
NowTV - Hong Kong.
O2 - Czech Republic
Spark - New Zealand
Starhub - Singapore
Supertennis - Italy
Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
TVE, TV3 - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
TV4 - Finland, Norway & Sweden
Truevisions - Thailand
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.