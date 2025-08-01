Canadian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev reaches 500 ATP wins in a historic feat; seventh-fastest to reach the milestone | National Bank Open

Germany's Alexander Zverev became the latest tennis star to reach 500 ATP wins after knocking out Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Canadian Open on Friday.

Ad

Having lost the first set to his Italian counterpart, the 28-year-old fought back to win the next two and clinch the tie 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2 to advance into the last-16, where he faces Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the quarter-finals.

The win against Arnaldi was no ordinary win though - it brought his tour-level record to a remarkable 500 wins, becoming just the fifth active player to achieve it - Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic, Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka are the only other active players to have hit the milestone.

Ad

Trending

Ecstatic upon setting the record, Zverev said:

"It's a great achievement. There's not a lot of players that reached that milestone. Of course I still want 500 more hopefully to come, and maybe even more! When you start your career, you wish to play on Tour, you wish to have a successful career, win as many matches as possible. I think 500 is definitely a milestone, and I'm happy about that."

Ad

Zverev is also the youngest active player to record the feat, as well as the seventh-fastest to rack up 500 ATP wins after only Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Andy Roddick and Lleyton Hewitt.

If that wasn't enough, Zverev is also just the third German tennis star to reach the landmark win in the Open Era, after the legendary Boris Becker (713-214) and Tommy Haas (569-338).

Zverev faces big challenge against Cerundolo

Alexander Zverev will plausibly be ecstatic after his 500th ATP win but in his next outing, the German faces a task he's failed to crack so far: Zverev has lost all three games he's played against Cerundolo.

Ad

At the 2024 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid, Cerundolo knocked Zverev out in the last-16 after winning 6-3, 6-4, before repeating the feat again this year at the same stage with a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Interspersed between these wins was a comeback victory in the Argentina Open earlier this year as Cerundolo shrugged off a first set loss to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More