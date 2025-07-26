Canadian Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The Canadian Open 2025 is set to enthrall fans for the next two weeks. Top stars of the ATP Tour will battle it out in Toronto from July 27 to August 7. However, a few of the tour's top stars won't be in attendance this year.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the tour's most dominant players this year, are on the sidelines, along with Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper, Matteo Berrettini, and Grigor Dimitrov, among others.

Alexander Zverev leads the fray as the top seed, followed by Taylor Fritz. Lorenzo Musetti is seeded third, with Ben Shelton rounding out the field as the fourth seed. Despite the absence of a few high-profile names, the draw is stacked with the remainder of the tour's top guns. On that note, here's everything to know about this year's edition of the Canadian Open:

What is the Canadian Open?

The Canadian Open is an annual Masters 1000 tournament held on outdoor hardcourts on the ATP Tour. It is one of the oldest tournaments in existence in the history of tennis, second only to Wimbledon. The debut edition was held in 1881 as a men-only event and was known as the Canadian National Championships in its early days.

The tournament has been rebranded several times over the years on account of sponsors changing hands. It is currently branded as the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

While the tournament is a combined event, the ATP and WTA Tours are split across two venues. The two tours alternate between Montreal and Toronto every year. This year's edition will usher in another change, expanding the draw size from 56 to 96 players and extending the duration of the tournament to 12 days.

Ivan Lendl holds the all-time and Open Era record for most singles titles with six. Rafael Nadal is up next with five titles in the Open Era, followed by Novak Djokovic with four trophies.

Venue

Men's matches at the Canadian Open 2025 will be held at the Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

Draw and Players

Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Open 2021. (Photo: Getty)

All seeded players have received a first-round bye. Top seed Alexander Zverev, third seed Lorenzo Musetti, fifth seed Holger Rune, eighth seed Casper Ruud and 10th seed Daniil Medvedev headline the top half of the draw.

Zverev and Medvedev are both former Canadian Open champions, and they could cross paths in the quarterfinals this time. Defending champion Alexei Popyrin is also in this part of the draw, and could bump into Medvedev in the third round.

Second seed Taylor Fritz, fourth seed Ben Shelton, sixth seed Andrey Rublev, seventh seed Frances Tiafoe and ninth seed Alex de Minaur have all landed in the bottom half of the draw.

Home favorites Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Diallo are also present in the bottom half of the draw, along with this year's Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik. Pablo Carreno Busta, a champion here in 2022, is also in this half of the draw.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The qualifying round will wrap up in one day, i.e., Saturday, July 26. The tournament will kick off on Sunday, July 27. Each of the first four rounds will last for two days. The quarterfinals will also be spread across two days.

The semifinals will be held on Wednesday, August 6. Both finals will be contested on Thursday, August 7. The doubles final will be held at 5:00 p.m. local time followed by the singles final at 7:30 p.m.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Canadian Open is $9,193,540. The men's singles champion will pocket $1,124,360 along with 1,000 ranking points. Here's a complete breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles, per team) Champion 1000 1000 $1,124,360 $457,150 Runner-up

650 600

$597,890 $242,020 Semifinalist

400

360 $332,160 $129,970 Quarterfinalist

200

180 $189,075 $65,000 Round of 16

100

90

$103,225 $34,850 Round of 32

50

0

$60,400 $19,050 Round of 64

30

-

$35,260 -

Round of 128

10

-

$23,760 -

Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep track of the matches at the Canadian Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

India - Sony Liv

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

