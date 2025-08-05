Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 10: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

The Canadian Open has lived up to expectations so far. The action is starting to heat up as we near the business end of the popular tournament on tour.
Iga Swiatek was stunned by Clara Tauson in the fourth round. Despite a valiant effort against the Dane, she was eliminated in straight sets, 7-6(1), 6-3.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has a great chance to enter her first semifinal since winning the clay-court event in Saint Malo. She hardly broke a sweat while dealing with Anastasia Sevastova in the fourth round.
On the men's side, Ben Shelton survived a three-set thriller against Flavio Cobolli to keep his chances alive. The youngster will now take on Alex De Minaur for a place in the last four.
Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev are also among the contenders in Toronto. Fritz eliminated Jiri Leheckla in an absorbing battle in the last round.
Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day 10 of the Canadian Open.
Schedule for Day 10 of the Canadian Open 2025
Center Court (Toronto)
Starting at 4:30 pm local time: (2) Julian Cash/ Lloyd Glasspool vs Kevin Kraweitz / Tim Puetz
Not before 7:00 pm: (2) Taylor Fritz vs (6) Andrey Rublev
Followed by: (9) Alex De Minaur vs (4) Ben Shelton
Center Court (Montreal)
Starting at 4:00 pm local time: Taylor Townsend / Shuai Zhang vs Sofian Kenin / Caroline Dolehide
Not before 6:00 pm local time: (6) Madison Keys vs (16) Clara Tauson
Followed by: (10) Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka
Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can watch their favorite players in action on the following channels and streaming platforms.
USA- Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada- Sportsnet, TVA
UK- Sky Sports
Australia – beIN Sports Australia
Belgium, Luxembourg – BeTV
China – ESPN International China
Cyprus – CYTA
Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport
Denmark – TV2 Denmark
France – Eurosport France
Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein – Sky Deutschland
Hungary – Network 4
India – Tennis TV
Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia
Japan – WOWOW
South Korea – Eclat
Netherlands – Ziggo Sport
New Zealand – Tennis TV
Norway – TV2 Norway
Poland – Polsat
Portugal – Sport TV Portugal
Romania – RCS & RDS (Digisport)
Balkans – Sportklub
Spain – Telefonica / Movistar
Sweden; Finland – TV4 AB
Taiwan – Sino Catch Sportcast
For further streaming information, click here for ATP and click here for WTA.
Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings
Day 10 of the Canadian Open has matches starting at 4:30 pm in Toronto and 4:00 pm in Montreal, with evening sessions at 7:00 pm in Toronto and 6:00 pm in Montreal.