Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 10: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Aug 05, 2025 06:05 GMT
Ben Shelton at the Canadian Open - Image Source: Getty
Ben Shelton at the Canadian Open - Image Source: Getty

The Canadian Open has lived up to expectations so far. The action is starting to heat up as we near the business end of the popular tournament on tour.

Iga Swiatek was stunned by Clara Tauson in the fourth round. Despite a valiant effort against the Dane, she was eliminated in straight sets, 7-6(1), 6-3.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has a great chance to enter her first semifinal since winning the clay-court event in Saint Malo. She hardly broke a sweat while dealing with Anastasia Sevastova in the fourth round.

On the men's side, Ben Shelton survived a three-set thriller against Flavio Cobolli to keep his chances alive. The youngster will now take on Alex De Minaur for a place in the last four.

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev are also among the contenders in Toronto. Fritz eliminated Jiri Leheckla in an absorbing battle in the last round.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day 10 of the Canadian Open.

Schedule for Day 10 of the Canadian Open 2025

Center Court (Toronto)

Starting at 4:30 pm local time: (2) Julian Cash/ Lloyd Glasspool vs Kevin Kraweitz / Tim Puetz

Not before 7:00 pm: (2) Taylor Fritz vs (6) Andrey Rublev

Followed by: (9) Alex De Minaur vs (4) Ben Shelton

Center Court (Montreal)

Starting at 4:00 pm local time: Taylor Townsend / Shuai Zhang vs Sofian Kenin / Caroline Dolehide

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (6) Madison Keys vs (16) Clara Tauson

Followed by: (10) Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka

Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Shelton at the ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 8 - Source: Getty
Shelton at the ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Fans can watch their favorite players in action on the following channels and streaming platforms.

USA- Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada- Sportsnet, TVA

UK- Sky Sports

Australia – beIN Sports Australia

Belgium, Luxembourg – BeTV

China – ESPN International China

Cyprus – CYTA

Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport

Denmark – TV2 Denmark

France – Eurosport France

Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein – Sky Deutschland

Hungary – Network 4

India – Tennis TV

Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia

Japan – WOWOW

South Korea – Eclat

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

New Zealand – Tennis TV

Norway – TV2 Norway

Poland – Polsat

Portugal – Sport TV Portugal

Romania – RCS & RDS (Digisport)

Balkans – Sportklub

Spain – Telefonica / Movistar

Sweden; Finland – TV4 AB

Taiwan – Sino Catch Sportcast

For further streaming information, click here for ATP and click here for WTA.

Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings

Day 10 of the Canadian Open has matches starting at 4:30 pm in Toronto and 4:00 pm in Montreal, with evening sessions at 7:00 pm in Toronto and 6:00 pm in Montreal.

CountryStart Time (Center Court, Toronto)Start Time (Motorola Razr Grandstand Court)Start Time (Center Court, Montreal)
USA/ CanadaAugust 5, 2025, 4:30 pm ETAugust 5, 2025, 5:30 pm ETAugust 5, 2025, 4:00 pm ET
UKAugust 5, 2025, 9:30 pm BSTAugust 5, 2025, 10:30 pm BSTAugust 5, 2025, 9:00 pm BST
IndiaAugust 6, 2025, 1:30 am ISTAugust 6, 2025, 2:30 am ISTAugust 6, 2025, 1:00 am IST
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
