Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 4: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Jessica Pegula will begin her Canadian Open title defence at the 2025 edition of the tournament on Wednesday (July 30). She will be joined by the likes of Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu in Montreal as they play their respective second-round encounters.

On the men’s side in Toronto, second seed Taylor Fritz will get his Canadian Open campaign underway. He will be in action alongside the likes of Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will spearhead the home challenge. With plenty to follow, let’s take a look at the Day 4 schedule for the 2025 Canadian Open:

Schedule for Day 4 of Canadian Open WTA 2025

Jessica Pegula will begin her Canadian Open title defence.

Center Court

Starting 11 am local time: [13] Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka

Followed by (Not before 12.30 pm local time): [Q] Hanyu Guo vs [2] Iga Swiatek

Followed by: Maria Sakkari vs [3] Jessica Pegula

Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): [17] Belinda Bencic vs [WC] Eugenie Bouchard

Followed by: [Q] Kamilla Rakhimova vs [10] Elina Svitolina

Motorola Razr Grandstand

Starting 11 am local time: [6] Madison Keys vs [Q] Laura Siegemund

Followed by: [16] Clara Tauson vs Lucia Bronzetti

Followed by: [1] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs [WC] Bianca Fernandez / Leylah Fernandez

Followed by (Not before 6 pm local time): Emma Raducanu vs [32] Peyton Stearns

Followed by: [5] Amanda Anisimova vs Lulu Sun

Schedule for Day 4 of Canadian Open ATP 2025

Felix Auger-Aliassime will lead the home challenge at the Canadian Open.

Center Court

Starting 12.30 pm local time: [Q] Adrian Mannarino vs [4] Ben Shelton

Followed by: [27] Gabriel Diallo vs [WC] Matteo Gigante

Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): Fabian Marozsan vs [21] Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: Roberto Carballes Baena vs [2] Taylor Fritz

Motorola Razr Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: [6] Andrey Rublev vs Hugo Gaston

Followed by: [13] Flavio Cobolli vs [WC] Alexis Galarneau

Followed by: [7] Frances Tiafoe vs [Q] Yosuke Watanuki

Followed by (Not before 5 pm local time): [23] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: Francisco Comesana vs [9] Alex de Minaur

Canadian Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - Sky Sports

Canadian Open 2025: Match timings

Elina Svitolina will also play her first match at the Canadian Open.

The live-action on Day 4 of the 2025 Canadian Open will kick off at the following times:

Region Toronto (ATP) Montreal (WTA) US/Canada July 30, 11 am ET July 30, 11 am ET UK July 30, 4 pm CEST July 30, 4 pm CEST

