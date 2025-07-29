Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 4: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Jessica Pegula will begin her Canadian Open title defence at the 2025 edition of the tournament on Wednesday (July 30). She will be joined by the likes of Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu in Montreal as they play their respective second-round encounters.
On the men’s side in Toronto, second seed Taylor Fritz will get his Canadian Open campaign underway. He will be in action alongside the likes of Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will spearhead the home challenge. With plenty to follow, let’s take a look at the Day 4 schedule for the 2025 Canadian Open:
Schedule for Day 4 of Canadian Open WTA 2025
Center Court
Starting 11 am local time: [13] Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka
Followed by (Not before 12.30 pm local time): [Q] Hanyu Guo vs [2] Iga Swiatek
Followed by: Maria Sakkari vs [3] Jessica Pegula
Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): [17] Belinda Bencic vs [WC] Eugenie Bouchard
Followed by: [Q] Kamilla Rakhimova vs [10] Elina Svitolina
Motorola Razr Grandstand
Starting 11 am local time: [6] Madison Keys vs [Q] Laura Siegemund
Followed by: [16] Clara Tauson vs Lucia Bronzetti
Followed by: [1] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs [WC] Bianca Fernandez / Leylah Fernandez
Followed by (Not before 6 pm local time): Emma Raducanu vs [32] Peyton Stearns
Followed by: [5] Amanda Anisimova vs Lulu Sun
Schedule for Day 4 of Canadian Open ATP 2025
Center Court
Starting 12.30 pm local time: [Q] Adrian Mannarino vs [4] Ben Shelton
Followed by: [27] Gabriel Diallo vs [WC] Matteo Gigante
Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): Fabian Marozsan vs [21] Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: Roberto Carballes Baena vs [2] Taylor Fritz
Motorola Razr Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: [6] Andrey Rublev vs Hugo Gaston
Followed by: [13] Flavio Cobolli vs [WC] Alexis Galarneau
Followed by: [7] Frances Tiafoe vs [Q] Yosuke Watanuki
Followed by (Not before 5 pm local time): [23] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher O'Connell
Followed by: Francisco Comesana vs [9] Alex de Minaur
Canadian Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action:
USA - Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - Sky Sports
Canadian Open 2025: Match timings
The live-action on Day 4 of the 2025 Canadian Open will kick off at the following times: