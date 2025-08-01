Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 6: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Third-round matches will continue on Day 6 (Friday, August 1) of the Canadian Open 2025. Two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula will aim to continue her impressive run in the country against Anastasija Sevastova.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek will aim to keep her winning ways intact against Eva Lys. Naomi Osaka and Jelena Ostapenko's third-round contest is one of the must-see matches of the day, along with Amanda Anisimova and Emma Raducanu's showdown.

Over in Toronto, the American trio of Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be in action. Alexander Zverev, who tallied the 500th win of his career on Thursday by beating Matteo Arnaldi on Thursday, will take to the court for his doubles match with Marcelo Melo.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Canadian Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Canadian Open 2025

Centre Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (28) Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Vukic

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (27) Gabriel Diallo vs (2) Taylor Fritz

Followed by: (25) Brandon Nakashima vs (4) Ben Shelton

Motorola Razr Grandstand Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (20) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (12) Jakub Mensik

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (15) Arthur Fils vs (19) Jiri Lehecka

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Alexander Zverev/Marcelo Melo vs (6) Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (13) Flavio Cobolli vs Fabian Marozsan

The full schedule can be found here.

Centre Court (In Montreal)

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Naomi Osaka vs (22) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: Anastasija Sevastova vs (4) Jessica Pegula

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Eva Lys

Followed by: (5) Amanda Anisimova vs Eva Lys

Rogers Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (16) Clara Tauson vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

Followed by: (6) Madison Keys vs Caty McNally

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (11) Karolina Muchova vs (17) Belinda Bencic

Followed by: (10) Elina Svitolina vs Anna Kalinskaya

The full schedule can be found here.

Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Canadian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts in Montreal will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time, while the night session on Centre Court will get underway at 7:00 p.m. Proceedings on all courts in Toronto will also begin at 12:30 p.m, except on Motorola Razr Grandstand, where the first match will start at 11:00 a.m. The night session will begin at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Toronto - Motorola Razr Grandstand Court) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Montreal & Toronto) Start time (All other courts, Toronto & Montreal, Day session) USA, Canada August 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 1, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET August 1, 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET UK August 1, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST August 2, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST August 1, 2025, 5:30 p.m. BST India August 1, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 2, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST August 1, 2025, 10:00 p.m. IST

