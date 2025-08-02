Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Day 7 (Saturday, August 2) will mark the start of the fourth round at the Canadian Open 2025. Top seeds Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev headline the day's order of play in Montreal and Toronto respectively.

Ad

Gauff will take on home hope Victoria Mboko for a spot in the last eight, while Zverev will face Francisco Cerundolo. Defending champion Alexei Popyrin will take on Holger Rune.

The all-American showdown between rising young stars Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien is another interesting match of the day. Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Marta Kostyuk are some of the other big names in the fray.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Canadian Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

Schedule for Day 7 of the Canadian Open 2025

Centre Court (In Toronto)

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (26) Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien

Followed by: (11) Karen Khachanov vs (8) Casper Ruud

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (18) Alexei Popyrin vs (5) Holger Rune

Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (14) Francisco Cerundolo

Motorola Razr Grandstand Court

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: John Peers/Jan Zielinski vs (2) Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool

Ad

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Arthur Fils/Ben Shelton

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Liam Draxl/Cleeve Harper vs Guido Andreozzi/Sander Arends

The full schedule can be found here.

Centre Court (In Montreal)

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs (28) McCartney Kessler

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (9) Elena Rybakina vs (30) Dayana Yastremska

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Coco Gauff vs (WC) Victoria Mboko

Ad

Followed by: Zhu Lin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Rogers Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko/Barbora Krejcikova

Followed by: Shuko Aoyama/Cristina Bucsa vs Maya Joint/Caty McNally

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (3) Taylor Townsend/Zhang Shuai vs Chan Hao-ching/Jiang Xinyu

Followed by: Olga Danilovic/Hsieh Su-wei vs Guo Hanyu/Alexandra Panova

The full schedule can be found here.

Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Alexander Zverev at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Canadian Open 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Canada - Sportsnet, TVA

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).

Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match in Montreal will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time on both courts, while the evening session will start at 6:00 p.m. Proceedings in Toronto will begin at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Centre Court and Motorola Razr Grandstand respectively, while the evening session on Centre Court will start at 7:00 p.m.

Ad

The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Toronto - Motorola Razr Grandstand Court) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Toronto) Start time (Centre Court, Toronto & Montreal, Day session) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court, Montreal) USA, Canada August 2, 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET August 2, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET August 2, 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET August 2, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET UK August 2, 2025, 6:30 p.m. BST August 3, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST August 2, 2025, 5:30 p.m. BST August 2, 2025, 11:00 p.m. BST India August 2, 2025, 11:00 p.m. IST August 3, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST August 2, 2025, 10:00 p.m. IST August 3, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More