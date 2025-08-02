Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Day 7 (Saturday, August 2) will mark the start of the fourth round at the Canadian Open 2025. Top seeds Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev headline the day's order of play in Montreal and Toronto respectively.
Gauff will take on home hope Victoria Mboko for a spot in the last eight, while Zverev will face Francisco Cerundolo. Defending champion Alexei Popyrin will take on Holger Rune.
The all-American showdown between rising young stars Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien is another interesting match of the day. Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Marta Kostyuk are some of the other big names in the fray.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Canadian Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 7 of the Canadian Open 2025
Centre Court (In Toronto)
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (26) Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien
Followed by: (11) Karen Khachanov vs (8) Casper Ruud
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (18) Alexei Popyrin vs (5) Holger Rune
Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (14) Francisco Cerundolo
Motorola Razr Grandstand Court
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: John Peers/Jan Zielinski vs (2) Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Arthur Fils/Ben Shelton
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Liam Draxl/Cleeve Harper vs Guido Andreozzi/Sander Arends
The full schedule can be found here.
Centre Court (In Montreal)
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (24) Marta Kostyuk vs (28) McCartney Kessler
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (9) Elena Rybakina vs (30) Dayana Yastremska
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Coco Gauff vs (WC) Victoria Mboko
Followed by: Zhu Lin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Rogers Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko/Barbora Krejcikova
Followed by: Shuko Aoyama/Cristina Bucsa vs Maya Joint/Caty McNally
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (3) Taylor Townsend/Zhang Shuai vs Chan Hao-ching/Jiang Xinyu
Followed by: Olga Danilovic/Hsieh Su-wei vs Guo Hanyu/Alexandra Panova
The full schedule can be found here.
Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Canadian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match in Montreal will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time on both courts, while the evening session will start at 6:00 p.m. Proceedings in Toronto will begin at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Centre Court and Motorola Razr Grandstand respectively, while the evening session on Centre Court will start at 7:00 p.m.
The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows: