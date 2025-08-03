Canadian Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | National Bank Open

Players will fight for a spot in the quarterfinals of singles on Day 8 (Sunday, August 3) of the Canadian Open 2025. The American trio of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe headline the day's order of play on the men's side in Toronto.
Tiafoe will kick off the day's proceedings on Centre Court against Alex de Minaur. Shelton will take on Flavio Cobolli, while Fritz will face Jiri Lehecka. Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek lead the field in Montreal on Sunday. The former will take on Karolina Muchova, while the latter will take on Clara Tauson.
While Coco Gauff's campaign in singles concluded with a fourth-round loss to home hope Victoria Mboko, she's still active in doubles with McCartney Kessler. The American duo will face Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the semifinals.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the Canadian Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 8 of the Canadian Open 2025
Centre Court (In Toronto)
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs (9) Alex de Minaur
Followed by: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (20) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (13) Flavio Cobolli vs (4) Ben Shelton
Followed by: (19) Jiri Lehecka vs (2) Taylor Fritz
Motorola Razr Grandstand Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs Nikola Metkic/Rajeev Ram
Followed by: Austin Krajicek/Horacio Zeballos vs (6) Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Andre Goransson/Sem Verbeek vs Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni
Followed by: (3) Henry Patten/Haari Heliovaara vs (Alt) John-Patrick Smith/Fernando Romboli
Centre Court (In Montreal)
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (6) Madison Keys vs (11) Karolina Muchova
Followed by: Naomi Osaka vs (PR) Anastasija Sevastova
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (16) Clara Tauson
Followed by: (5) Amanda Anisimova vs (10) Elina Svitolina
Rogers Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Shuko Aoyama/Cristina Bucsa vs Sofia Kenin/Caroline Dolehide
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Barbora Krejcikova/Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff/McCartney Kessler
Canadian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Canadian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
Canada - Sportsnet, TVA
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the matches broadcast, click here (ATP) and here (WTA).
Canadian Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts across both cities will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The evening session in Montreal will start at 6:00 p.m. on Centre Court, while the evening session in Toronto will get underway at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows: