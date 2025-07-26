Jessica Pegula and Alexei Popyrin will return to the Canadian Open to defend the titles that they lifted 12 months ago. This year, the women’s event will be held in Montreal while the men’s event will unfold in Toronto.

Pegula will be the third seed at this year’s tournament, behind the two latest Grand Slam winners Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva rounds out the top-4 seeds.

Leylah Fernandez will be among the big names from a home perspective, while the likes of Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Mboko, and Eugenie Bouchard (playing in her final tournament) will also look to make an impact. Pegula, Andreescu, and Belinda Bencic are among the three former winners.

Leading the men’s field in the absence of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be Alexander Zverev. He will be joined by the likes of Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Ben Shelton — who round out the top-4 seeds.

Besides, the seasoned Félix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, and the fast-rising Gabriel Diallo lead a strong Canadian challenge. Former champions in the draw include Pablo Carreno Busta and Daniil Medvedev.

With action set to begin on Monday, let's take a look at where you can follow all your favorite stars live.

Canadian Open 2025 WTA: Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Jessica Pegula is the women's defending champion at Canadian Open. (Source: Getty)

Tennis Channel - USA, Spain, India

DAZN, TSN, TVA - Canada

Sky Sports - United Kingdom, Ireland; Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, South Tyrol; Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol

beIN Sports - France, Australia

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Novasports - Greece, Cyprus

DAZN Europe - Bulgaria; Liechtenstein; Luxembourg; Malta; Georgia; Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland; Netherlands

DigiSport - Romania

Setanta Baltics - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

Setanta Eurasia - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Setanta Ukraine - Ukraine

CJ ENM - South Korea

PCCW - Hong Kong

Sportcast - Chinese Taipei

Starhub - Singapore

TapDMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Youku, Tencent - China

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

Canadian Open 2025 ATP: Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Alexei Popyrin is the men's defending champion at Canadian Open. (Source: Getty)

Tennis Channel - US

Sky Sports - UK

TSN - Canada

beIN Sports - Australia, Middle East

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Sky Italia - Italy

OTE - Greece

Eurosport - France

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Digisport - Czech Republic, Slovakia

Sportklub - Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina

A1 Max Sport - Bulgaria

Telenet - Belgium

CCTV - China

UNEXT - Japan

Sony Sports - India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan

ESPN - Latin America

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

