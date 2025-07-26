Jessica Pegula and Alexei Popyrin will return to the Canadian Open to defend the titles that they lifted 12 months ago. This year, the women’s event will be held in Montreal while the men’s event will unfold in Toronto.
Pegula will be the third seed at this year’s tournament, behind the two latest Grand Slam winners Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva rounds out the top-4 seeds.
Leylah Fernandez will be among the big names from a home perspective, while the likes of Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Mboko, and Eugenie Bouchard (playing in her final tournament) will also look to make an impact. Pegula, Andreescu, and Belinda Bencic are among the three former winners.
Leading the men’s field in the absence of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be Alexander Zverev. He will be joined by the likes of Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Ben Shelton — who round out the top-4 seeds.
Besides, the seasoned Félix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, and the fast-rising Gabriel Diallo lead a strong Canadian challenge. Former champions in the draw include Pablo Carreno Busta and Daniil Medvedev.
With action set to begin on Monday, let's take a look at where you can follow all your favorite stars live.
Canadian Open 2025 WTA: Live Streaming and TV Channel details
Tennis Channel - USA, Spain, India
DAZN, TSN, TVA - Canada
Sky Sports - United Kingdom, Ireland; Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, South Tyrol; Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, South Tyrol
beIN Sports - France, Australia
Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Novasports - Greece, Cyprus
DAZN Europe - Bulgaria; Liechtenstein; Luxembourg; Malta; Georgia; Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland; Netherlands
DigiSport - Romania
Setanta Baltics - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
Setanta Eurasia - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
Setanta Ukraine - Ukraine
CJ ENM - South Korea
PCCW - Hong Kong
Sportcast - Chinese Taipei
Starhub - Singapore
TapDMV - Philippines
Truevisions - Thailand
Youku, Tencent - China
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
Canadian Open 2025 ATP: Live Streaming and TV Channel details
Tennis Channel - US
Sky Sports - UK
TSN - Canada
beIN Sports - Australia, Middle East
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein
Sky Italia - Italy
OTE - Greece
Eurosport - France
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Digisport - Czech Republic, Slovakia
Sportklub - Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina
A1 Max Sport - Bulgaria
Telenet - Belgium
CCTV - China
UNEXT - Japan
Sony Sports - India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan
ESPN - Latin America
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.