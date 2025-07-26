Canadian Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more | National Bank Open

The 2025 edition of the Canadian Open is almost upon us. The top stars of the WTA tennis caravan will travel to Montreal for the first 1000-level event of the North American hardcourt swing.

Coco Gauff will be the top seed at the hardcourt tournament since World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew a few weeks prior to preserve her physical conditioning for the remainder of the 2025 season. The American will be eager to secure her first title at the Canadian Open.

More importantly, a good campaign will bode well for the World No. 2, considering the Montreal-based event is in the lead-up to the US Open, which was the site of her first Major triumph in 2023.

Iga Swiatek turned her year around at Wimbledon in scintillating fashion and is now back in the top 3 WTA rankings. With her newfound vigor, the Pole has established herself as one of the firm favorites for the Montreal title. The likes of Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Jasmine Paolini, and Emma Navarro round out the top eight seeds at the tournament.

What is the Canadian Open 2025?

The Canadian Open is an outdoor hardcourt tournament and the seventh of the 10 WTA 1000 tournaments of the season. The first edition of the women's event took place in 1892, and it has been held every year except for 1905, 1915-18, 1941-45, and 2020. The singles tournament currently features a 96-player draw and will be completed over the next two weeks.

Venue

The women's event at the 2025 Canadian Open will be held at the IGA Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Draw and Players

Iga Swiatek is enjoying a well-deserved resurgence ahead of the Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Having received a first-round Bye in Montreal, Coco Gauff might run into the dangerous Danielle Collins in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament. The 21-year-old is then projected to face 29th-seeded Olga Danilovic and the winner between 14th-seeded Diana Shnaider and 23rd-seeded Sofia Kenin in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

The two-time Major winner has a relatively kinder draw from the quarterfinals onwards, with her most prolific prospective opponent being seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini. Relative to her path, Iga Swiatek has enjoyed a kinder path at the hardcourt tournament. The going gets tougher for her from the fourth round onwards, though, as she is projected to face the explosive 16th seed Clara Tauson for a place in the quarterfinals.

The six-time Major winner might then face sixth-seeded Madison Keys in the quarterfinals. While Gauff could take on two-time champion Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, Swiatek will have revenge on her mind, considering she could face Mirra Andreeva, who beat her en route to title runs in Dubai and Indian Wells earlier this year.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will wrap up by Sunday (July 27). The main draw action will kick off on the same day. The first-round action will wrap up by Wednesday, after which the Round-of-64 matches will go on till Friday. The quarterfinals will take place on Saturday (August 2) before the semifinals kick off from next Tuesday onwards. The women's singles final will take place next Thursday (August 7).

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2025 edition of the women's singles event at the Canadian Open is $5,152,599. The winner will take home a payment stub of $752,275 along with 1,000 WTA ranking points. Here's the full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Prize Money (Singles) Champion 1000 $752,275 Runner-up 650 $391,600 Semifinalist 390 $206,100 Quarterfinalist 215 $107,000 Round of 16 120 $56,703 Round of 32 65 $33,000 Round of 64 35 $19,705 Round of 128 10 $12,770

