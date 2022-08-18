Canadian Open final between Simona Halep & Beatriz Haddad Maia becomes most watched tennis match in ESPN Brazil history, breaks previous record held by Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic

According to a report by Brazilian website Tenisnews, the 2022 Canadian Open final between Simona Halep and Beatriz Haddad Maia became the most viewed tennis match in the history of ESPN Brazil.

According to data from ESPN, the broadcast on the channel had the largest audience on Brazilian TV. Additionally, it attracted nearly twice as many viewers (92% more) than rival channel SporTv.

The broadcast smashed viewership records in Brazil and surpassed the previous record set by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's thrilling match in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals, which the Spaniard eventually won.

ANI @ANI French Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal beats defending champion and world no.1 Novak Djokovic by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to enter the semifinal of men's singles. French Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal beats defending champion and world no.1 Novak Djokovic by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to enter the semifinal of men's singles.

After winning the Canadian Open for the third time in her career on Sunday, former World No. 1 Simona Halep secured her place in the top 10 of the WTA Rankings on Monday.

The 2016 and 2018 winner put a stop to Beatriz Haddad Maia's fairytale run in Toronto with a tenacious 6-3 2-6 6-3 triumph, winning her 24th WTA tour singles title.

José Morgado @josemorgado Former #1 Simona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to win Toronto, her 24th career title, biggest win 28 months.



She will be 6th in the rankings tomorrow Former #1 Simona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to win Toronto, her 24th career title, biggest win 28 months. She will be 6th in the rankings tomorrow https://t.co/d05WJO8NhZ

With the triumph, the former World No. 1 joined Serena Williams, Monica Seles, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova in an exclusive club of players to have won the event at least three times.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Simona Halep captures her 3rd National Bank Open title and 1st in Toronto.



In the Open Era, only Monica Seles and Chris Evert have won more than 3 NBO titles (4 each). Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams have also won 3 titles. Simona Halep captures her 3rd National Bank Open title and 1st in Toronto. In the Open Era, only Monica Seles and Chris Evert have won more than 3 NBO titles (4 each). Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams have also won 3 titles.

"I feel like it’s a big deal to be back in top 10"- Simona Halep

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9

Simona Halep, who began the week at No. 15 in the rankings, has risen to No. 6 after just over a year outside the top 10 following her title win in Toronto.

The Romanian expressed delight at re-entering the top 10 and claimed that she had accomplished the goal she had set for herself at the beginning of the year.

"I’ve been many years there but now I feel like it’s a big deal to be back in top 10," Halep said, adding, "When I started the year I was not very confident and I set the goal to be, at the end of the year, top 10. And here I am. So it’s a very special moment. I will enjoy it. I will give myself credit. I’m just dreaming for more."

The former World No. 1 expressed happiness at her title win in Toronto while showering her Romanian fans with gratitude for supporting her during her title run.

"It makes it even more special because I really wanted to win it in Toronto as well. Here there are many Romanians and they always come to support me. So I’m really happy that I could also win here." she added.

Simona Halep started her campaign at the 2022 Western and Southern Open by claiming a tough win in her first-round match against Anastasia Potapova, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. She will now lock horns with Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan