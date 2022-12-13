Carla Suarez Navarro and partner Olga Garcia set to become parents as Spaniard makes pregnancy announcement

Retired tennis professional Carla Suarez Navarro has announced that she is three months pregnant and said that she and her footballer partner Olga Garcia are expecting to welcome their child in June next year.

The Spanish player hung up her racquet late last year after making a remarkable comeback following the complete remission of her cancer.

The former World No. 6 released a statement confirming the news of her pregnancy.

"We wanted to announce that I am three months pregnant. It's already twelve weeks of tremendous joy to bring a new life to the world. Both Olga García, my partner, and I feel an enormous responsibility, is very proud to have taken this step and we were excited to share it with all of you," she wrote.

"This Tuesday we went to do the first trimester ultrasound, to check that the pregnancy is on the right track. Fortunately, the medical team has confirmed to us that the gestation process is developing normally. It is fantastic news for us and it fills us with enthusiasm for the near future," she added.

The three-time Australian Open quarterfinalist stated that she and the baby are healthy and developing "on the right track."

The 34-year-old also took to social media to share the news with her followers.

"A new stage that we really wanted to live. Let's grow the family! Excited and happy to face this big moment. Very soon we will be one more," Carla Suarez Navarro captioned her post on Instagram.

"We still don't know the sex of the baby, what matters most to us right now is that the pregnancy goes uncomplicated" - Carla Suarez Navarro

Carla Suarez Navarro at the 2021 US Open

In her statement, Carla Suarez Navarro asserted that the baby's well-being is more important than the gender -- which they are yet to know.

"We still don't know the sex of the baby. What matters most to us right now, like all the people who face this moment, is that the pregnancy goes uncomplicated and that the baby is in perfect condition," she stated.

The two-time French Open quarterfinalist expressed excitement at starting a family as she believes it is the "ideal time" for her and her partner Olga Garcia to take this next step.

"Olga and I were really looking forward to expanding the family. After my sports retirement, both being still young, we thought it was the ideal time to face a process that fills us with joy and enthusiasm. We are very excited about what we are experiencing and all the experiences we hope to live soon," she added.

Suarez Navarro and ex-Barcelona player Garcia are expecting to welcome their first child in June next year.

"If everything goes according to the deadlines set by the doctors, we should get out of account at the end of June. We are looking forward to that moment. Thank you very much to everyone for your love," she concluded.

