"I didn't know how to handle the pressure and nerves in the best possible way" - Carlos Alcaraz puts lack of mental toughness as the reason for his shortcomings in Slams this year 

Rising Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has had an incredible 2022 thus far, with two Masters 1000 titles under his belt as well as numerous appearances in the later stages of tournaments. However, his performances in the Majors have been underwhelming to say the least.

Carlos Alcaraz went into the French Open and Wimbledon with massive expectations, as pundits and analysts tipped the youngster to win his first maiden Grand Slam before the end of the year. Unfortunately, he was out in the quarterfinals in Paris, losing to Alexander Zverev. A similar fate awaited the World No. 5 at SW19 as well, as he was knocked out a stage earlier by Jannik Sinner.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of his opener at the Croatia Open Umag, where he is the top seed, the teenager spoke about this particular shortcoming of his. Alcaraz attributed it to his lack of mental toughness that becomes crucial in five-setters that drag on for a long time, a situation he hopes to rectify with time and match practice.

"When facing the challenge of a Grand Slam, the fundamental thing is the mental aspect because to face matches of four or five hours, you have to be very prepared. I think I wasn't at my best in that particular aspect and I didn't know how to handle the pressure and nerves in the best possible way," the Spaniard said.

After losing to Lorenzo Musetti in the final in Hamburg on Sunday, the Spaniard was asked about his mental well-being ahead of the action at Umag. The teenager brushed off the question, saying that he was both mentally and physically recovered enough to begin his title defense at the clay tournament.

"I am fully recovered physically and mentally from what happened in Hamburg and I look ready to face the title defence in Umag. I am very fond of this event, I love to come because there is a great atmosphere and I have been able to relax for a few days and do new things, such as riding a jet ski," Alcaraz said.

"I see that I have four players ahead of me that I have to surpass in order to meet my big goal" - Carlos Alcaraz on becoming the World No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Hamburg European Open 2022

After taking incredible strides this year on the court, Carlos Alcaraz has been rewarded in the rankings, as the latest standings released by the ATP this week saw the Spaniard become the new World No. 5.

In the process, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player since Rafael Nadal to break into the Top-5 in the men's rankings. The Spaniard spoke about this achievement during the press conference, remarking that, as chuffed as he was with the feat, becoming the World No. 1 was his ultimate goal.

With four players still ahead of him, Alcaraz declared that he was willing to work as hard as possible to surpass them in the coming days.

"I consider that I have completed one stage and now another begins. In it, I see that I have four players ahead of me that I have to surpass in order to meet my big goal, which is to be number 1 in the world, and I will work hard to achieve it," Carlos Alcaraz said.

