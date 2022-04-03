Carlos Alcaraz 3rd favorite to win Roland Garros according to bookmakers, trails behind only Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz's continued rise has been the main story in tennis over the last few months, at times even eclipsing Rafael Nadal's historic 21st Grand Slam triumph at the 2022 Australian Open.

For his exploits, oddsmakers have rewarded the World No. 16 by appointing him as the third favorite to win the upcoming Roland Garros. According to online gambling company bet365, the Spaniard has 4/1 odds of winning his maiden Grand Slam title on the claycourts of Paris. What it means is that a $1 wager on Alcaraz going all the way in the event will fetch a profit of $4.

Betting company Skybet also has the 18-year-old at the same position, with slightly higher odds of 11/2. It's the same scenario at William Hill as well, where Alcaraz has been given 5/1 odds.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz is now the 3rd favorite to win Roland Garros, per the betting websites... Carlos Alcaraz is now the 3rd favorite to win Roland Garros, per the betting websites... https://t.co/NZquKD2r1M

Despite an injury diagnosis that is slated to keep him out of action for four to six weeks, Rafael Nadal remains the favorite according to all three platforms. Bet365 has the 21-time Grand Slam champion at 6/5 odds to win his 14th French Open title, while Skybet and William Hill provide him with a 5/4 and 1/1 odds of winning respectively.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the second favorite to defend his title at Roland Garros, securing odds of 9/4 on all three sites.

Carlos Alcaraz reached the 3rd round at last year's Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz reached the third round of last year's French Open, on his debut at the event

Carlos Alcaraz winning Roland Garros this year would be quite the surprise, considering he only reached the third round last year. Making his debut at the tournament, the teenager defeated qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles and 28th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili before falling to Jan-Lennard Struff.

It was a historic outing for the World No. 16 nonetheless. Alcaraz became the youngest match-winner in the event since Novak Djokovic in 2005 as well as the youngest man to reach the third round since Andrei Medvedev in 1992.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg 18-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz beats Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to win ATP 500 Rio de Janeiro.



Also beating Matteo Berrettini this week en route to the title, Alcaraz has announced himself as very much "now," not "next." 18-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz beats Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to win ATP 500 Rio de Janeiro.Also beating Matteo Berrettini this week en route to the title, Alcaraz has announced himself as very much "now," not "next."

The Spaniard has become much more prolific on clay since then. He now has two clay titles to his name -- the 2021 Croatia Open Umag and the 2022 Rio Open. The only player who has defeated the teenager on the surface since Struff is Alexander Erler, who scored a shock upset in the first round of the 2021 Generali Open Kitzbühel.

José Morgado @josemorgado



18 years, 333 days.



[getty] Carlos Alcaraz is the 4th youngest ever player to reach a Masters 1000 final, as he beats the defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach the title match in Miami against Casper Ruud. Two first time ATP M1000 finalists.18 years, 333 days.[getty] Carlos Alcaraz is the 4th youngest ever player to reach a Masters 1000 final, as he beats the defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach the title match in Miami against Casper Ruud. Two first time ATP M1000 finalists.18 years, 333 days.[getty] https://t.co/D5KIzLdyQT

Coming to matters of immediate concern, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud in the final of the 2022 Miami Masters in an attempt to win his first Masters 1000 title. Alcaraz disposed of defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals, while Ruud dismantled Francisco Cerundolo in his own semi-final fixture.

