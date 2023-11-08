Carlos Alcaraz announces Laver Cup debut, will play for Team Europe in 2024 in Berlin

Carlos Alcaraz recently announced his participation in the 2024 Laver Cup, which will be played in Germany, Berlin. He will represent Team Europe.

Team World steamrolled Team Europe in September this year at Vancouver to defend their 2022 title. Led by captain John McEnroe, Team World defeated Team Europe convincingly by a 13-2 scoreline.

The likes of Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Felix Auger-Aliassime reigned supreme over Team Europe, which included Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Gael Monfils, and others. Ruud was the only one to win points for Team Europe.

Team Europe will be eyeing redemption in the next edition of the Laver Cup. Team Europe's captain is confident of bringing the glory back to his side with the home advantage in Berlin in 2024. Their chances of getting back at Team World have received a major boost in the form of World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard recently declared his debut, saying:

"I’m Carlos Alcaraz and I’m playing for Team Europe in September. It means a lot to be one of those guys to represent Europe. It’s a tournament I really wanted to play and I’m really excited to do it."

The 20-year-old vowed to bring out his best in order to secure a fifth Laver Cup trophy for Team Europe.

"We’re playing against tough players… Team World. Great players. So we have to do our best next year. I will bring all I have to have the title back. Looking forward to seeing all the fans in Berlin, as we look to take back the Laver Cup title in Team Europe territory," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"Give Carlos Alcaraz the time to develop" - Boris Becker

Boris Becker addresses an event.

Former German tennis player Boris Becker recently stated that Carlos Alcaraz needs time to transform into a legendary player.

Alcaraz already has two Grand Slam titles under his belt at the age of 20. The Spaniard's meteoric rise through the tennis ranks has experts speculating if he would eclipse the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in the Major winners' all-time list.

"You have to let Carlos be Carlos. Please leave the church in the village and give him the time to develop. So that he doesn't lose his interest in sport because we still need him for a few years," Becker told Eurosport.

Becker continued:

"It is illusory to think that Carlos could make it beyond 20 Grand Slam titles. That didn't happen before the era of the Big 3, and I am convinced that three players will never again win over 20 Grand Slam competitions at the same time."