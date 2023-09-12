Carlos Alcaraz attends bullfight at the Plaza de Toros de La Condomina following US Open 2023 exit

Carlos Alcaraz was recently spotted attending a bullfighting match at the Plaza de Toros de La Condomina in Murcia, Spain, on Monday (September 11).

The Spaniard visited the stadium with legendary bullfighter Pepín Liria and his coach José Antonio Camacho. He was wearing a simple grey polo, which accentuated his defined biceps.

Alcaraz received a standing ovation from the local fans at the Plaza de Toros de La Condomina. He was later greeted by Alejandro Talavante, who was competing in the match against Sebastián Castella and José Mari Manzanares.

Talavante was seemingly happy to meet the two-time Major winner going by his expressions. The Spanish bullfighter was also successful during the event as he subdued a bull twice, which meant that he would be carried on the shoulders of fans to honor his performance.

Castella, meanwhile, was the most successful during the event, managing to subdue a bull thrice. The third competitor Manzanares, for his part, went home empty handed.

Carlos Alcaraz later posed with Liria and a few other prominent bullfighting figures in the corridors of the arena. He is currently taking some much-deserved rest from his recent exploits and has also withdrawn from the Davis Cup Finals, which will begin in late September.

Carlos Alcaraz has put together a career-best season in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Novak Djokovic pose at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships trophy ceremony

Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a successful 2023 season, with a 58-7 win-loss record and six titles to boot. The highlights of the Spaniard's season include winning big titles at Wimbledon, Indian Wells and Madrid. Apart from those, he has also reigned supreme at the 500-level events in Queen's Club and Barcelona, and the 250-level event in Buenos Aires

The 20-year-old's Wimbledon triumph, in particular, was the stuff of legends. He overcame a slow start in the final against Novak Djokovic to outlast him in a titanic five-set match, winning 1–6, 7–6 (6), 6–1, 3–6, 6–4.

While Alcaraz was able to get the better of his more experienced rival at SW19, he has lost two of their three encounters this year. The youngster was troubled with cramps in his defeat to Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros, and also came up short against the Serb in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

The Spaniard's last loss came at the recently concluded US Open, where he lost to World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals in four sets.