Carlos Alcaraz becomes 1st player to qualify for ATP Finals 2023 after Wimbledon triumph

Carlos Alcaraz has become the first player to qualify for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played in Turin, Italy, from November 12 to 19, 2023.

The World No. 1's qualification came after he won his maiden Wimbledon title, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday, July 16. This was Alcaraz's sixth title on the 2023 ATP Tour. He has racked up 6,675 points from 10 tournaments in 2023, thus helping him secure the first out of eight spots for the year-end championship.

Announcing Alcaraz's qualification, a picture of the 20-year-old was projected onto the historic Mole Antonelliana building, a landmark in Turin.

Carlos Alcaraz missed the 2023 Australian Open but won his first title of the season in his first tournament, the 2023 Argentina Open. He then went on win the Indian Wells Open, the Barcelona Open, and the Madrid Open. He also won the Queen's Club Championships, his first career title on the grass.

Alcaraz has also reached the Rio Open final (lost to Cameron Norrie) and semifinal of the French Open (lost to Novak Djokovic) and Miami Open (lost to Jannik Sinner).

The Spaniard currently holds a 47-4 win-loss record in 2023. Apart from the aforementioned losses, Alcaraz also bowed out of the Italian Open in the third round to Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan.

Novak Djokovic currently sits second on the list for the race to the 2023 ATP Finals. He has 5,945 points after winning the Australian Open, the French Open, and Adelaide International 1. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, and Casper Rudd currently occupy the top eight spots.

Carlos Alcaraz also qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals. But he withdrew due to an internal oblique muscle tear in his left abdominal wall before the tournament commenced.

Carlos Alcaraz to represent Spain at the 2023 Hopman Cup

Carlos Alcaraz representing Spain at the 2022 Davis Cup

The 20-year-old is not taking any rest after his historic triumph at the Wimbledon Championships. He will represent his home nation at the 2023 Hopman Cup, which begins on Wednesday, July 19. Alcaraz will link up with WTA World No. 72 Rebeka Masarova, who replaced the injured Paula Badosa.

Spain will first play Belgium on Friday, July 21, at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club in Nice, France. Alcaraz will be up against David Goffin, and Masarova will face Elise Mertens. Both pairs will also clash in a mixed doubles match.

Carlos Alcaraz spoke about playing for his nation in an international tournament with the Spanish publication Marca. He expressed his joy and pride in playing for Spain. Alcaraz also mentioned that this is a new kind of tournament and that he is looking forward to the experience.

"The Hopman Cup is a new tournament and I'm looking forward to it. I'm not used to playing this kind of events so once I can play it, I'm looking forward to it and playing for Spain is always nice," Alcaraz said.

Spain's second fixture is against Croatia, represented by Borna Coric and Donna Vekic, on Saturday, July 22.