Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to enter the Top-10 since Rafael Nadal in 2005

Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run in 2022, defeating reigning Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. With a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 victory over the Greek, Alcaraz is guaranteed to break into the top-10 when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday.

This makes the Spaniard the youngest player to do so since compatriot Rafael Nadal back in 2005. While the 21-time Grand Slam champion was 18 years and 10 months old at the time, Carlos Alcaraz is only a month older at 18 years and 11 months. Interestingly, Nadal also entered the top-10 by winning the Barcelona Open on April 25th, while Alcaraz did so on April 25th by reaching the semifinals.

For comparison, the teenager is almost an entire year younger than multiple Major winners Novak Djokovic (19 years and nine months) and Andy Murray (19 years and 11 months) when they managed to crack the top-10.

Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas, were all over 20 years of age when they accomplished the record, as was 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. Richard Gasquet, who made his Grand Slam debut at the age of 15 years and 11 months, was well over 21 years of age by the time he entered the top-10.

Moreover, the victory against the World No. 5 ensured that Alcaraz now holds a 8-6 win/loss record (57.1% winning percentage) against top-10 players, as well as an unblemished 3-0 lead over Tsitisipas.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open

Following his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the 2022 Barcelona Open. The Australian pulled off an impressive victory in three sets against fourth seed Cameron Norrie in his quarterfinal fixture to book a meeting with the Spaniard.

The duo are yet to face off till date and the clash on Saturday will mark their first ever meeting on the ATP Tour. While de Minaur has done well so far to reach the last four, clay hasn't historically seen the World No. 25 produce his best tennis, making Alcaraz the clear favorite to progress to the next stage.

Assuming the Spaniard subdues de Minaur, he will be pitted against either sixth seed Diego Schwartzman or eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the final. With one Masters 1000 title (Miami Masters) and one ATP 500 title (Rio Open) under his belt already, the teenager will also be gunning for his third title of the season.

