Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton shared a warm hug after their second-round clash at the Canadian Open in Toronto.

Alcaraz and Shelton played each other for the first time in their careers on Wednesday, with the Spaniard emerging victorious in straight sets [6-3, 7-6 (3)] after an hour and 38 minutes to book his place in the last 16.

Alcaraz started the match positively as he saved three break points in the opening set before breaking his opponent early in the fourth game. The Spaniard also hit three aces to secure the set 6-3 comfortably.

Shelton then played impressively to send the second set against the World No. 1 into a tiebreak. However, Alcaraz was able to use the net more effectively as he converted nine out of 12 net points and won the tiebreak to secure the match.

The two youngsters then exchanged positive words as they walked up to the net for a handshake after the match. Tennis TV shared a video of their interaction online.

After the win, Alcaraz accepted that it wasn't an easy victory for him as Shelton played aggressively throughout.

"I tried to play my level but it wasn't easy. He was more aggressive than me from the beginning to the last ball. I tried to be solid and to get my rhythm and I'm really happy to be through to have an opportunity in the next round. This match will help me to be more focussed in the next round," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will now face Polnad's Hubert Hurkacz in the next round of the Canadian Open.

"Didn't expect to make people fan of tennis" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz signs autographs: 2023 Miami Open

During the press conference after his victory over Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz was elated at receiving massive support from the stands in Toronto.

"Well, I'm really happy about that. I always say that I try to make the people enjoy watching tennis. I'm really happy to know that a lot of people get into tennis thanks to me," he said.

One of the journalists in the press room told Alcaraz that some spectators had come to watch a tennis match for the first time because the World No. 1 was playing.

"For me it's something crazy. I'm 20 years old. I didn't expect to make the people fans to tennis. It's something that I'm looking for in every tournament, in every match, to get into more people as I can. You know, thanks to my tennis, I think it's really attractive one," the Spaniard replied.

"But to know that a lot of people is their first match in real life is something crazy that, for me, it's really nice," Carlos Alcaraz added.