Daniil Medvedev recently opened up about his admiration of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. While talking about them, Medvedev also wished them a "great career ahead."

Medvedev is currently competing at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. He is seeded fifth in the tournament and began his campaign at SW19 by defeating Aleksander Kovacevic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.

Most recently, the former World No.1 came back from a set and a break down to secure a hard-fought win against Alexandre Muller to win 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5 in three hours and 28 minutes in the second round.

During the post-match press conference following his triumph over Muller, Daniil Medvedev was asked about his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. In response, he praised Alcaraz for his "power quality," which he said was very evident during the Spaniard's semifinal and final match at the 2024 French Open, both of which he won.

“Carlos has a very big quality, like power quality. When he was 17, he could miss a lot. Now when he's in the zone he doesn't miss much and we saw it in Roland Garros, I watched a bit of the semi-final and final and not the whole match and you could see that some moments he was missing, struggling and that's amazing because he played two big top players, Jannik [Sinner] and Sascha [Alexander Zverev]," Daniil Medvedev said [5:41].

Medvedev also talked about how Carlos Alcaraz is able to overpower his opponents with his "rocket" shots, even when not at his best.

"Even when not playing his best and missing, every time he hits a rocket in the court, the other guy would be in such trouble, that’s his big quality. Very strong shots, doesn’t matter the position. He's very easy at generating power from slow balls, which sometimes many players have trouble with. So that's his biggest quality in my opinion," he added [6:10].

While talking about Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev stated that the Italian is similar to Carlos Alcaraz in many aspects but just slightly different. The Russian praised Sinner's superior stroke quality, which he said Sinner honed after winning the 2023 Canadian Open.

“Jannik [Sinner] is a bit different, but kind of the same, with a big quality of strokes. The motion is different so the way the ball coming to you is different. Even if Jannik has very big power, Carlos has even more and he managed to find it at the end of last year in Canada when he won his first Masters, he started missing less. We always knew it’s tough to play him," Daniil Medvedev said [6:47].

Medvedev also stated that the World No. 1 is the kind of player who is capable of hitting shots from anywhere on the court.

Daniil Medvedev expressed that it is a "great challenge" to play against both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. He stated that they both are already "great champions of the sport" and wished them to have "big careers" and for them to "make history ."

"Earlier he [Sinner] could hit winners from every position of the court, but he could miss, now he doesn’t miss much, it’s not easy. To beat him you have to step out there, need to be able to hit winners from every position of the court yourself, need to be able to support the rally. It’s not easy to play them [Alcaraz and Sinner]. It's a great challenge. They’re already great champions of the sport and they have a big career ahead of them to make history,” he added [7:15].

Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz have reached the third round at Wimbledon 2024

Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz have all advanced to the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Medvedev is seeded fifth in the tournament, while Sinner and Alcaraz are seeded first and third, respectively.

Medvedev secured his spot in the third round by defeating Aleksander Kovacevic in the first round and Alexandre Muller in the second. This marks his fifth appearance in the third round out of six Wimbledon tournaments. He will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round and then overcame compatriot Matteo Berrettini 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(4) in the second to set up a third round match against Miomir Kecmanovic.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz defeated qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-2, and Aleksandar Vukic 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively. The Spaniard will go up against 29th seed Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

