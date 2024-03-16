Carlos Alcaraz, Boris Becker, Leylah Fernandez, & other tennis players congratulate Lorenzo Musetti on becoming a father

Carlos Alcaraz, Boris Becker, Leylah Fernandez, and others from the tennis world came together to celebrate Lorenzo Musetti becoming a father.

The Italian's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri, gave birth to their son Ludovico on Friday, March 15. The birth announcement was made on Musetti’s Instagram account, where he shared a heartwarming photo of the newborn.

"15.03.2024 🎈LUDOVICO, Good morning world 🐥🦅" Musetto wrote.

The news of Ludovico’s birth was greeted with joy and excitement by many of Musetti’s peers. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz extended his best wishes to the 22-year-old, saying:

"Congratulations Lorenzo!! 😍"

Tennis legend and Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker also joined in, to offer his congratulations.

"Congratulations 🙌🙌🙌," Becker wrote.

Alexander Bublik, Lorenzo Sonego, and Andrea Vavassori also left congratulatory messages for Musetti:

The congratulatory messages weren’t limited to the men’s tour. World No. 32 Marta Kostyuk, expressed her joy with a string of heart emojis:

"Congratulations!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Leylah Fernandez also congratulated the Italian.

"Omg! Congratulations Lorenzo!!!"

Lorenzo Musetti's compatriots Jasmine Paolini, Martina Travisan, and Sara Errani also extended their congratulations:

Carlos Alcaraz and Marta Kostyuk reach the SF, while Lorenzo Musetti faces 3R exit at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated Matteo Arnaldi, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Fabio Marozsan, and Alexander Zverev en route to the last four, where he will face third seed and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner on Saturday, March 16.

Marta Kostyuk, on the other hand, defeated Mai Hontama, reigning Wimbledon champion and seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova (Walkover), 22nd seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and 28th seed Anastasia Potapova en route to the semifinals, where she will be facing World No. 1, Iga Swiatek.

Lorenzo Musetti's run at the Indian Wells, unfortunately, concluded in the third round, where he lost to eventual quarterfinalist and seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2, 7-6 (5). The 26th-seeded Italian received a bye in the first round and defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 7-5, in the second.

Alexander Bublik and Lorenzo Sonego face a third-round exit against 10th seed Alex de Minaur and 28th seed Cameron Norrie, respectively. While, Andrea Vavassori lost in the second qualifying round to American Ethan Quinn in three sets.

On the women's tour, Leylah Fernandez and Jasmine Paolini reached the second and fourth rounds, respectively. Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani, on the other hand, faced an early exit against Diane Parry and Naomi Osaka, respectively.