Carlos Alcaraz calls out "bad thing about tennis" after US Open triumph, reveals important lesson he has learned from it

Carlos Alcaraz bemoaned how tennis players don't have much time to celebrate their successes because of the fast and furious nature of the sport's schedule. Alcaraz voiced his take in the aftermath of his four-set win over Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final of the 2025 US Open.

Following his 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory against Sinner in the final, Alcaraz spoke to reporters at a press conference. Here, the Spaniard said:

"Bad thing about tennis, it is. I mean, it's not too many things, too many bad things, you know, but in tennis. But one of those is you win a tournament, and right after that, you have to be focused on the next one."

The now-six-time Major champion also laid bare the lesson he has learned from the incredibly demanding nature of the tennis schedule; to enjoy his time on the court and also cherish what little time he gets to spend with his family, friends and team outside it.

"So what I learned mostly this year is about to take moments of every tournament, every experience that you're living, and enjoy. And enjoy with my team, with my family, with the people you have around," he added.

At last year's Laver Cup, where he spearheaded Team Europe to the title, Carlos Alcaraz had touched on the tennis schedule's potentially dire consequences for players.

Carlos Alcaraz delivered damning assessment of hectic tennis schedule; made concerning injury prediction for players

Carlos Alcaraz during a press conference at the 2024 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Among the biggest sports in the world, tennis has become notorious for its lengthy seasons, which have typically lasted almost 11 out of 12 months a year in recent times. Several players, spanning both men's and women's tennis, have been critical of the schedule, claiming that it significantly contributes to their mental burnout and physical injury.

Carlos Alcaraz weighed in with his opinion on the subject at the 2024 Laver Cup, saying:

"Probably they are going to kill us in some way. Right now a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of that (injury). Sometimes, you don't want to go to a tournament. I'm not going to lie - I have felt this way a few times already. Sometimes I don't feel motivated at all. But as I've said many, many times, I play my best tennis when I smile and enjoy it on court. That's the best option to keep motivating (myself)."

After his title-winning 2025 US Open campaign, Carlos Alcaraz is now set to take a few days off before beginning his preparations for this year's Laver Cup in San Francisco.

