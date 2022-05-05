×
Create
Notifications

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates 19th birthday with surprise cake from Madrid Open organizers

Carlos Alcaraz was surprised on his birthday with a cake from Babolat and Madrid Open
Carlos Alcaraz was surprised on his birthday with a cake from Babolat and Madrid Open
Karan Vinod
Karan Vinod
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 05, 2022 07:48 PM IST
News

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 19th birthday on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the organizers of the Madrid Open joined hands with the Spaniard's sponsor Babolat to surprise the teenager with a special birthday cake.

The cake was a work of art as it was adorned with tennis balls and racquets.

Alcaraz, however, is unlikely to partake in the festivities as he is scheduled to face Cameron Norrie in the third round of the Masters 1000 event later on Thursday.

The Spaniard was spotted at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night as he took in Real Madrid's incredible comeback win against Manchester City in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Te deseamos todos, 🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03, cumpleaños feliz 🎂🎶 #MMOPEN https://t.co/fGEoMQ6y93

Carlos Alcaraz will look to build on sensational start to 2022 season with title in Madrid

Carlos Alacaraz with the Barcelona Open trophy
Carlos Alacaraz with the Barcelona Open trophy

Carlos Alcaraz has been in red-hot form this season. The Spaniard won his first ATP 500 title in Rio and followed it up with his first Masters 1000 crown in Miami.

After a second-round loss to Sebastian Korda in Monte-Carlo, Carlos Alcaraz reigned supreme in Barcelona. The 19-year-old defeated compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the final to notch up his third title of 2022.

Following his triumph in Barcelona, Alcaraz broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings, becoming the youngest player to do so since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

¡Vino de otro 🪐!🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 cierra un monumental primer set (6-3) sobre Basilashvili en Madrid. ¡Épico nivel!#MMOPEN https://t.co/v8dgAgPAw2

The Spaniard arrived in Madrid with plenty of confidence and launched his campaign in the Spanish capital with a commanding straight-sets win against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Alcaraz will face Norrie in the third round ahead of a potential quarterfinal encounter with Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard could then meet World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The two were projected to lock horns for the first time in Monte-Carlo, but suffered early exits.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी