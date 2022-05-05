Carlos Alcaraz celebrates 19th birthday with surprise cake from Madrid Open organizers

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 19th birthday on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the organizers of the Madrid Open joined hands with the Spaniard's sponsor Babolat to surprise the teenager with a special birthday cake.

The cake was a work of art as it was adorned with tennis balls and racquets.

Alcaraz, however, is unlikely to partake in the festivities as he is scheduled to face Cameron Norrie in the third round of the Masters 1000 event later on Thursday.

The Spaniard was spotted at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night as he took in Real Madrid's incredible comeback win against Manchester City in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Carlos Alcaraz will look to build on sensational start to 2022 season with title in Madrid

Carlos Alacaraz with the Barcelona Open trophy

Carlos Alcaraz has been in red-hot form this season. The Spaniard won his first ATP 500 title in Rio and followed it up with his first Masters 1000 crown in Miami.

After a second-round loss to Sebastian Korda in Monte-Carlo, Carlos Alcaraz reigned supreme in Barcelona. The 19-year-old defeated compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the final to notch up his third title of 2022.

Following his triumph in Barcelona, Alcaraz broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings, becoming the youngest player to do so since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen







#MMOPEN ¡Vino de otro 🪐! @alcarazcarlos03 cierra un monumental primer set (6-3) sobre Basilashvili en Madrid. ¡Épico nivel! ¡Vino de otro 🪐!🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 cierra un monumental primer set (6-3) sobre Basilashvili en Madrid. ¡Épico nivel!#MMOPEN https://t.co/v8dgAgPAw2

The Spaniard arrived in Madrid with plenty of confidence and launched his campaign in the Spanish capital with a commanding straight-sets win against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday.

Alcaraz will face Norrie in the third round ahead of a potential quarterfinal encounter with Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard could then meet World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The two were projected to lock horns for the first time in Monte-Carlo, but suffered early exits.

