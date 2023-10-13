Carlos Alcaraz celebrates Hispanic Day, takes pride in his Spanish roots

Carlos Alcaraz wished everyone on the Hispanic Day and stated his pride at his Spanish roots.

The National Day of Spain, called Fiesta Nacional de España in Spanish, is a national holiday that is held annually on October 12 to commemorate Spanish legacy, especially in Hispanic America.

The day signifies the discovery of the Americas by Christopher Columbus for Spain on October 12, 1492. Incidentally, events similar to the Hispanic Day are also held in other countries to mark the anniversary of Columbus first setting foot in the Americas.

The second Monday of October is called Columbus Day in the United States of America. October 12 is known as Discovery Day in the Bahamas, Day of the Cultures in Costa Rica, Day of Indigenous Resistance in Venezuela, and Day of the Race in Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.

Alcaraz, currently the top-ranked male tennis player from Spain, took to social media to wish everyone on Hispanic Day and stated that he was proud to represent Spain across the world.

"Happy Hispanic Day to all, Proud to be Spanish and represent my country all over the world!" he said on his Instagram stories. (Translated from Spanish)

Screenshot of Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story.

Carlos Alcaraz ends Asia leg with pre-quarterfinals exit at Shanghai Masters 2023

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz's Asia leg of 2023 came to an end on Wednesday, October 11, following defeat to Grigor Dimitrov at the Shanghai Masters.

Despite relinquishing a 5-3 lead in the first set, Dimitrov struck 29 winners in all to beat Alcaraz 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 10 minutes. With the win, the Bulgarian has made it to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event, his first of the year and 17th in his career.

Though he wasn't able to go all the way in Shanghai, Alcaraz stated that he was looking forward to hitting the practice courts once again rather than dwelling on the defeat.

"I always say that you can improve more from the defeats than the wins. After this trip, I took a lot of lessons to improve, to be better," he said at a press conference.

"As I said in Beijing, I have to work on a few things to beat the best guys, and after this loss, it [happened] not too much time ago, so I have to think about it. But I will take a lot of lessons to improve in practice before the tournaments that I have ahead," he added.