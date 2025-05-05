Carlos Alcaraz cherishes precious moments with mom, dad and brothers celebrating 22nd birthday ahead of Italian Open comeback

Carlos Alcaraz shared glimpses of himself celebrating his 22nd birthday with his parents and brother, Jaime, ahead of his Italian Open campaign that will kick off on May 9, 2025. After struggling with a right adductor injury and a hamstring issue, he was forced to withdraw from the Mutua Madrid Open, but will look to make a strong return in Rome.

Ad

Alcaraz had a commendable 21st year of his life, which began with him defeating Alexander Zverev in the final of the 2024 French Open, and was followed by another dominant display to overpower Novak Djokovic and win his fourth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. This was followed by another significant achievement for the Spaniard as he became a silver medallist in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In hopes of making his 22nd year an even memorable one, he started off the celebrations at the Murcia Tennis Club in Spain, where he trained for the last time before heading to Rome.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tennis star shared an image of himself celebrating along with his family on his special day on Instagram.

"Lucky 🍀 22 🥳," he wrote.

His brother, Jaime Alcaraz, reshared the same picture and wished him happy birthday in Spanish.

"Feliz cumpleaños Carlitos❤️❤️🥳," he wrote.

Screenshot via @carlitosalcarazz and @jaime.alcarazz on Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz will have his sights set on a strong run in Rome, in preparation for his title defense at the French Open.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz gearing up for the Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open- Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping to showcase his signature prowess on the clay courts after declaring himself fit for the Italian Open. He missed the last edition of the tournament due to a forearm injury but has recovered just in time this year.

Ad

Having entered the tournament as the third seed, he has received a bye into the second round and will take on either Yoshihito Nishioka or Jan-Lennard Struff in his first match at the Masters 1000 event.

“My plan is going to Rome. My mindset is to do everything it takes to be 100 per cent for Rome...My hope is to play in Rome. If not, the next tournament is Roland Garros for me. So I will try to be on court as soon as possible," he said via the ATP after his Madrid withdrawal.

With Jannik Sinner now back on the pro tour, Alcaraz will look to continue proving his dominance on the surface.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More