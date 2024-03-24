Carlos Alcaraz chosen by Zheng Qinwen as her preferred salsa partner, Spaniard picks Frances Tiafoe for himself

Carlos Alcaraz and Zheng Qinwen recently revealed their preferred salsa partners amid their 2024 Miami Open campaigns.

The Miami Open, which is taking place from March 20 to March 31, has added an entertaining twist with the promotional video featuring a host of ATP and WTA players revealing their preferred salsa partners.

In the video, Alcaraz, currently ranked No. 2 in the ATP men's circuit, chose Frances Tiafoe as his potential salsa partner. On the other hand, Qinwen, currently ranked No.7 in the WTA men's circuit, picked Alcaraz as her potential partner.

Interestingly, despite being Alcaraz’s choice, Tiafoe was named by many players, such as Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz, as the person they would least like to partner in salsa with.

The video was posted on X by the Tennis Channel on Saturday, March 23.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz and Zheng Qinwen's performance at the 2024 Miami Open so far

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will open his 2024 Miami Open campaign against compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena on Saturday, March 23.

Alcaraz, after a rather slow start to the season, returned to top form in Indian Wells, where he successfully defended his title against fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1, to clinch his fifth ATP Masters 1000 crown.

Carballes Baena, currently ranked No. 64, began the 2024 season with a quarterfinal appearance at the ASB Classic, where he lost to Ben Shelton 4-6, 3-6, followed by a first-round loss to Hugo Gaston at the Australian Open. Since then, the 31-year-old has been facing early exits in subsequent tournaments.

Carballes Baena commenced his Miami Open campaign by defeating Aleksandar Vukic 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the first round. This will be the first meeting between the Spaniards on the main tour. The winner of this match will face either Frenchman Gael Monfils or 33rd seed Jordan Thompson.

On the other hand, Zheng Qinwen began the year on a high note, reaching her first Grand Slam final at the 2024 Australian Open, where she lost to reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2. Since then, she reached the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 3-6, 2-6.

In the Miami Open, Zheng was seeded seventh and received a bye into the second, where she faced Katerina Siniakova, who eventually retired during the third set due to a hip issue.

In the third round, Zheng squared off against two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka, eventually losing 6-4, 7-5. Azarenka will now face either 24th seed Katie Boulter or 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 16.