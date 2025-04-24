Carlos Alcaraz claims hectic tennis calendar adds restrictions to quality family time

Carlos Alcaraz recently disclosed how he is unable to spend much time at home with his family and friends due to the jam-packed ATP Tour schedule. The Spaniard also admitted that being in the company of his loved ones brings him joy, even if it's short-lived.

Alcaraz has struggled to live up to the high standards this year that he set in his previous seasons. While the World No. 3 has won two titles in 2025 thus far, he suffered an uncharacteristic straight-sets defeat in the final of last week's Barcelona Open to Holger Rune. That said, while the 21-year-old has endured issues with consistency, his public profile continues to be on the up.

Earlier this week, Netflix rolled out the docuseries "Carlos Alcaraz: My Way", which chronicles the Spaniard's rise in tennis. The four-time Major winner made a rather stark admission while he was being covered by the streaming mogul's camera crew in his Murcia home.

Carlos Alcaraz stated that he regularly missed out on quality time with family due to his campaigns at tour-level events, before revealing that he only spent a measly two months at home in an entire year.

"I'm the kind of person who enjoys spending time at home. The little things are what makes me happy. I mean, right now I'm at home, and this afternoon I'll have coffee at my friend's house," Carlos Alcaraz said in his documentary. "And that makes me happy. But by taking the three days I have after the tournaments, at most, it adds up to two months at home. I want to spend time with my friends and my family, I want to have free time. But tennis doesn't allow for that."

For those unaware, the World No. 3 took shots at the length of the tour schedule at last year's Laver Cup, claiming that it was bound to "kill the pros in some way".

Carlos Alcaraz: "Sometimes I don't feel motivated at all... the calendar is so tight, not as many days off as I want"

Carlos Alcaraz has previously been a critic of the men's tennis schedule | Image Source: Getty

During his press conference in Berlin, Carlos Alcaraz spoke on behalf of his ATP peers as he asserted that the men's tour had far too many mandatory tournaments, which gave them very little time to recover physicall and mentally.

"Well, honestly it is difficult. I mean, sometimes I didn’t feel motivated at all. It is a difficult moment," Carlos Alcaraz told the media back then (via Tennis365). "As I said many times, you know, the calendar is so tight, a lot of tournaments, no days off or not as many days off as I want."

"I’m the kind of player who thinks there is a lot of tournaments during the year, mandatory tournaments and probably during the next few years gonna be even more tournaments, more mandatory tournaments. So, I mean, probably they are going to kill us in some way."

Alcaraz is currently competing at the Madrid Open, where he has won two titles (2022-23). Having received a first-round Bye, the second seed will face the winner between Belgium's Zizou Bergs and Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in his tournament opener.

