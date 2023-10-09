Carlos Alcaraz and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero entertained the crowd by putting their bodies on the line during a fun practice session in Shanghai.

Ahead of his third-round match against Daniel Evans at the Shanghai Masters, Alcaraz trained with his brother Alvaro and coach Ferrero. However, the session turned hilarious as the student-coach duo embraced smashes coming their way while standing still.

While Ferrero was brave enough to expose even the sensitive parts of his body, Carlos Alcaraz opted to save them with his racket placed in front. The 20-year-old screamed loudly in anticipation every time the ball was directed towards them. He took one in the elbow as seen in the video below.

The Spaniard recently defeated France's Gregoire Barrere in straight sets on Saturday, October 7, for his maiden win at the Shanghai Masters.

"I have three kids at home, and Carlos Alcaraz is the fourth" - Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Juan Carlos Ferrero (L) and Carlos Alcaraz: 2023 US Open

Not so long ago, Juan Carlos Ferrero sat down with Tennis Channel and commented on his relationship with Carlos Alcaraz. Ferrero started coaching his young compatriot in the year 2019. At that time, Alcaraz was 16 years old.

During the interview, Ferrero recalled his first encounter with him, saying:

"I met him [Alcaraz] when he was 12 or 13 here. He was playing in a tournament. People came to me and told me that there was a boy that plays very differently. Playing a lot of drop shots, going to the net, and very dynamic on the court."

The 2003 French Open winner has helped Alcaraz win two Grand Slams already. The duo share an amicable bond. Ferrero stated he considered the 20-year-old as his fourth child.

"I mean he's like my fourth kid, I have three kids at home, and he's the fourth. I love the situation that we create, we create something more than a coach and a player and we hold a great respect for each other," he said.

The 43-year-old further remarked on comparisons between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. He opined that though winning as many Grand Slam titles as Nadal might be tough, the youngster has his eyes set on big targets.

"He's Carlos, of course. I think for the people now, it has to be a new dream. I know it's difficult to win 22 Grand Slams, but at the same time, you can see Carlos how far he dreams, and I think he's going to be high," Ferrero added.