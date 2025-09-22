Carlos Alcaraz consoles dejected Alexander Zverev after German's loss to Taylor Fritz at Laver Cup seals Team World's victory

Carlos Alcaraz heartwarmingly consoled Alexander Zverev following the German's chastening loss to Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Laver Cup. The result helped Team World to the Laver Cup title for the third time in the competition's history. It also continued Zverev's losing streak against Fritz. The German has now lost six back-to-back matches against the American.On the night of Sunday, September 21, Zverev and Fritz squared off at San Francisco's Chase Center, with the former needing to win to keep Team Europe alive in the tournament. However, Fritz produced a rock-solid performance to defeat Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4). In the aftermath of the result, the ATP No. 3 cut a dejected figure, clearly feeling responsible for Team Europe's woes at this year's edition of the men's team tennis event.Fellow Team Europe member Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 1, who shares a friendly relationship with Alexander Zverev, did his best to comfort the German.Zverev's 2025 Laver Cup outing turned out to be a miserable one, with the 28-year-old losing both matches he played at the event. The first one was an abject 1-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of Alex de Minaur. Prior to this particular result, Team Europe led Team World 3-1.Meanwhile, Alcaraz himself suffered a shock upset at the hands of Fritz on day two of the 2025 Laver Cup. However, on the third day of the tournament, the Spaniard looked back to his best.Carlos Alcaraz kept pressure up on Team World with singles and doubles wins on final day of Laver Cup 2025Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)Despite his straight-set loss to Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz bounced back at the 2025 Laver Cup to give a fresh lease of life to Team Europe. On Sunday, the Spaniard featured in both doubles and singles action.In doubles, the World No. 1 and six-time Major champion paired up with Casper Ruud to beat Team World's all-American duo of Reilly Opelka and Alex Michelsen. Next, in singles, he made short work of Francisco Cerundolo, dealing the Argentine a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 beatdown.&quot;I had to be different than last night, I think that’s obvious. The doubles this morning helped me a lot, getting a win, starting the day with a win, playing the level we played pushed me to play great tennis,&quot; Alcaraz said after beating Cerundolo.Alcaraz made an impressive Laver Cup debut last year, as he spearheaded Team Europe's charge to the title. However, this year, the Spaniard's last-day heroics weren't enough, as Fritz's decisive win over Zverev dashed the European contingent's hopes once and for all.