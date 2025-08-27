Carlos Alcaraz continues amusing banter with Frances Tiafoe after Jannik Sinner shares complimentary take on Spaniard's divisive US Open haircut

Carlos Alcaraz continued his playful banter with Frances Tiafoe after Jannik Sinner delivered a positive reaction to the Spaniard's divisive haircut at the 2025 US Open. Alcaraz took to the court to play his first round singles match at the hardcourt Major sporting an extreme buzz cut. Tiafoe notably called out the haircut later, even though the Spaniard himself remained defiant about it.
Sinner, the defending men's singles champion at Flushing Meadows, got his title defense underway on Tuesday, August 26, with a dominant 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win over Vit Kopriva. In the aftermath of the result, the reigning World No. 1 sat down for a brief interview with ESPN, where he had his say on his Spanish rival's much-talked-about buzz cut.
"For him everything looks good. If it’s longer or even if it’s very short," Sinner told ESPN.
Subsequently, a picture of Jannik Sinner with the above quote in Spanish was shared by the official Instagram handle of the US Open. Carlos Alcaraz took notice of this post and sent a message to Frances Tiafoe, urging the American to listen to what the Italian had to say about the Spaniard's haircut. Alcaraz had earlier dismissed Tiafoe's criticism, suggesting that the American was "lying".
"I hope @bigfoe1998 saw this," Alcaraz wrote in the comments.
Carlos Alcaraz spoke up about his laidback approach to hair after his US Open 2025 haircut divides opinion
After his first-round victory against Reilly Opelka at the 2025 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz was quizzed not only about his match-winning display, but also about his buzz cut. The Spaniard explained that the haircut was a result of his brother making a mistake while cutting his hair, which led to the siblings deciding that cutting almost all of it off would be the right thing to do.
Also shedding light on his casual approach to hair, the five-time Major champion said:
"I'm not really into the hair at all. I'm the guy who thinks, 'Okay, the hair grows and in a few days it's going to be already okay.' It just happened."
Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner have all secured progress to the second round of men's singles action at the 2025 US Open. They are set to face Mattia Bellucci. Martin Damm Jr., and Alexei Popyrin next.