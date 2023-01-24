Carlos Alcaraz continues training on the road to recovery post Australian Open, hopeful of "returning to the maximum"

Carlos Alcaraz resumed his training on the clay courts of Juan Carlos Ferrero Sports academy as he expressed hopes of returning to his peak form after suffering a major injury setback before the 2023 Australian Open.

Alcaraz endured a leg muscle injury just days before the commencement of the Grand Slam Down Under. The Spaniard is yet to play a competitive match in the new season.

Despite such considerable difficulties, the World No. 1 is still positive about his game in the future. He took to social media on Monday to share a picture of himself practicing on the court as the player conveyed the relentless work he is putting on his road to recovery.

"We keep working to return to the maximum," wrote the 19-year-old on his tweet.

Alcaraz first hit the court after his injury break on Friday. He took to Instagram to share the same.

"Back on court and back on clay! VAMOS!," the Spaniard captioned his post.

The reigning US Open champion was practicing on clay as he is expected to be preparing for the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires in mid-February, which will be played on clay surfaces.

Carlos Alcaraz was last seen in action at the 2022 Paris Masters where he endured a quarter-final exit upon retiring during the second set of the match against Holger Rune, as he suffered an abdominal injury.

Carlos Alcaraz is "the best player in the world right now," says Shang Juncheng

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Paris Masters

Shang Juncheng, the first men's Chinese player to win an Australian Open main draw singles match, marked words of respect for World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, stating that the Spaniard is currently the "best player" in the world.

Speaking to the press after his first-round win against Oscar Otte, the Chinese opened up about his admiration for Alcaraz. He also conveyed that the World No. 1 is an inspiration for himself and many young players on the tour.

"Looking up to Carlos, he's one of, I mean, he's the best player in the world right now. I mean, just watching him play on the court really inspires me, inspires the young, young players," said Juncheng.

He later went on to reflect on his monumental achievement of securing the first ever win by a Chinese player in the main draw at the Grand Slam Down Under.

"I think overall this whole week was different for me, playing my first slam, every day I was pretty nervous getting on the court. But at the same time, it's one of the best moments I have had so far in my career. I'm just super happy to be here," expressed the 17-year-old.

