Carlos Alcaraz criticized by his agent & physio over "selfish" decision to party in Ibiza before Wimbledon 2024

Carlos Alcaraz received flak from his agent, Albert Molina, and physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno over his trip to Ibiza ahead of last year's grasscourt season. They believe that the Spaniard's choice to party with his friends midway through the 2024 season was a poor decision back then.

Alcaraz made tennis history last year as he became the youngest player to complete the Channel Slam by winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The secret behind the 21-year-old's achievement, funnily enough, was an impromptu trip to Ibiza, which is known for its nightlife and party scene.

The four-time Major winner told Netflix in his docuseries "Carlos Alcaraz: My Way" that he needed a short break from the sport after his heartbreaking 2023 French Open semifinals defeat to Novak Djokovic. The then-World No. 3 ultimately chose to let his hair down and join his friends in Ibiza for a week.

The mini-vacation helped him recharge his batteries, following which he enjoyed triumphs at the Queen's Club and Wimbledon. By his own admission, Alcaraz made the trip to the Spanish party hub again a year later as it had worked out well for him in 2023.

"In 2023, I was already very mentally tired. It was 24/7, 100% thinking about tennis. And at Roland Garros, I lost to Djokovic in the semifinals. And I had a friend who had a few days off, going to Ibiza with other friends," Carlos Alcaraz said in his Netflix docuseries. "I really made the most of it because I knew I might not get another three days like that. When I got back, I won Queen's and Wimbledon, of course.

"I'm not saying I won because of the partying but those days were good for me. And I believe if things are going well, you have to keep at it. I had to do it again this year."

Albert Molina and Juanjo Moreno, however, were at odds with Carlos Alcaraz's decision to go to Ibiza with Wimbledon 2024, just around the corner. While Molina felt it wasn't "the best idea," Moreno didn't mince his words as he accused his ward of being "selfish towards his future self."

"I tried to explain to him that it might not be the best idea to go to Ibiza for three or four days on vacation when he had a tournament at Queen's the following week and Wimbledon after that," Albert Molina told Netflix.

"I remember looking at Carlos and saying, 'Carlos, now's not the time. You're being selfish in the present with your future self.' And coming from Ibiza, he hadn't had enough time to prepare for Queen's to really guarantee a win," Juanjo Moreno said while echoing Molina's complaint.

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, also criticized the young Spaniard's decision to party in Ibiza, per his comments to Netflix.

Juan Carlos Ferrero: "Carlos Alcaraz lost really quickly, and there's talk that he shouldn't have gone to Ibiza"

Following his second trip to Ibiza, Carlos Alcaraz failed to defend his 2024 Queen's crown as he exited the ATP 500 tournament in the second round to Jack Draper in straight sets. Ferrero was not impressed with his ward's display during the match, going as far as to assert that he should've prioritized training over partying.

"If you go to Ibiza for six days and go out partying every single night, by the seventh day, you'll have done everything but rest. I think it's great to disconnect but a part of your mind needs to remember you're a tennis player," Juan Carlos Ferrero told Netflix. "He lost really quickly, and there's talk that he shouldn't have gone to Ibiza, he should have trained."

For what it's worth, the World No. 3 put the post-Ibiza setback behind him in style as he dropped only three sets en route to his second Wimbledon title victory. Unfortunately, he has only won one big tournament since then — the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters — and is on the sidelines due to an adductor injury.

