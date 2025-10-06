Carlos Alcaraz cuts stylish figure as he delightedly takes part in wedding tradition for a friend amid tennis absence

Carlos Alcaraz is currently taking some time away from the tennis courts. As the Spaniard enjoys a well-deserved competitive hiatus, he recently made the most of his time off as he attended a friend's wedding.Alcaraz was last seen in action at the Japan Open which took place in Tokyo between September 22 and 30. The six-time Grand Slam champion rolled his ankle in his opening round match at the ATP 500 event but made a quick recovery to win his eight title of the season, defeating America’s Taylor Fritz in the finals. However, after his victory, the tennis star announced that he would be skipping the Shanghai Masters in order to rest and recover.Most recently, amidst his break from tennis, Carlos Alcaraz attended a friend's wedding. In a picture shared on X, the 22-year-old cut a stylish figure in a suit as he posed with friends.Meanwhile, a video from the occasion shows the Spaniard and several others carrying the groom on their shoulders.Carlos Alcaraz reflects on the importance of spending time with friends and familyAlcaraz at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open (Image Source: Getty)Carlos Alcaraz is one of the biggest tennis stars of the current generation. While the youngster has made a name for himself for his success on the court, he has also drawn attention for his habit of taking time away from tennis to recharge.In an interview with Financial Times, Alcaraz spoke about the importance of taking a break, saying,“I really enjoy playing tennis. It’s my passion, it’s what I chose, it’s what I love. But in the end, it’s like everything else. If you play every day and you don’t have a break for yourself, to disconnect, that excitement kind of fades. So I always try to find moments of fun – of wanting to live.”He went on to add that spending time with his family and childhood friends makes him feel normal and refuels him, explaining,“They were there when you were nobody and tennis was just a hobby. And when you are with them you feel normal, you feel that you are not a tennis player and you are not famous. You go back to your childhood – and that’s a beautiful thing … Being back home is what refills my energy tank.”Overall, Carlos Alcaraz has had an incredible 2025. The Spaniard’s year has seen him reclaim the World No.1 position after victorious campaigns at several events, including the French Open and US Open. With the season about to come to a close, it remains to be seen if he can hold on to this ranking till the end of the year.