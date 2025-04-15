Carlos Alcaraz delivers blunt response to criticism over his wavering form ahead of Barcelona stint

Carlos Alcaraz captured his first Masters 1000 title of the year at the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters. There were questions surrounding his form after he arrived at the tournament on the heels of a second-round exit from the Miami Open.

Ad

Even during his title-winning run in Monte Carlo, Alcaraz fought multiple three-set battles. It wasn't a walk in the park but he managed to raise his level at the right moments to get the job done. He has now arrived in Spain for the Barcelona Open, where he's seeking his third title.

Speaking to the press prior to his first-round match, Alcaraz touched upon the recent discourse surrounding his results. He joked about how everyone expects him to win all of his matches in straight sets, and perhaps never losing at all as well. While he admitted that some of his recent results weren't up to the mark, he has now figured out what matters to him in life.

Ad

Trending

"I suppose winning all matches 2-0, never losing (laughs). I don't know, the level of demand is high, although I recognize that there have been some results that, for some people... even for myself, have not been as expected. We are four months into the year and I have learned many things, now I give importance to what truly matters," Alcaraz said.

Ad

Alcaraz also stated that all of his losses have taught him something. It is easy for the public to place expectations on him, particularly when they don't have to shoulder that burden.

"There have been certain defeats that may have felt insufficient to many, but for me, there is no defeat that feels insufficient anymore; they are all learning experiences. So, I need to move forward. Talking is easy and free, particularly when someone has expectations and doesn't fulfill them, that's all I can say," he continued.

Ad

Having commenced his clay swing on a positive note, Alcaraz will now aim to keep the momentum going with another title at the Barcelona Open. He hasn't lost a match at the venue since his debut in 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz gunning for a third title at the Barcelona Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz's debut at the Barcelona Open in 2021 ended on a sour note as he lost to Frances Tiafoe in the first round. He had a much better time in his second appearance, winning the title for the first time. He defended his title in 2023 but couldn't do so in 2024 due to an injury.

Ad

Alcaraz is on a 10-match winning streak in Barcelona. He will begin his quest for a third title against qualifier Ethan Quinn on Tuesday, April 15. This will be the first career meeting between them.

A win would pit Alcaraz against either Laslo Djere or Arthur Rinderknech in the second round. Fifth seed Alex de Minaur is going to be his likely opponent in the quarterfinals. He crossed paths with the Aussie three years ago in the semifinals here and saved two match points en route to his first title at the venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More