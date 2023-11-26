"Carlos Alcaraz would destroy Boris Becker" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to German's claim that Spaniard hasn't 'developed' as much as other players

Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to Boris Becker's claim that Carlos Alcaraz has not 'developed' as much as other players.

Alcaraz has built a strong reputation for himself in the last two years. He already has two Grand Slam titles, which is an impressive feat. His 2023 season also began on a high note as he won six titles including one Major at Wimbledon, but his form plummeted towards the end of the year.

Boris Becker recently appeared on the latest episode of Eurosport Germany's Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast and explained the reason for Alcaraz's fall in form. The German claimed that other players have finally understood how to crack the code of the Spaniard's game and have 'developed', unlike him.

"Why is that? Duelling with Djokovic, becoming No. 1 in the world and winning Wimbledon for the first time - maintaining this level is the most difficult thing in tennis. Anyone can have a good tournament or a good year from time to time, but maintaining that level over the years is the real challenge," Becker said. (Via Eurosport)

"My favourite saying in this context is: 'The locker room never sleeps'. It means that the other players have realised how you have to play against Alcaraz to have a chance against him. That's what happened. Other players have developed and Alcaraz hasn't," he added.

Nick Kyrgios has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the six-time Grand Slam champion's remarks regarding the 20-year-old, writing:

"Annddddddd Alcaraz would DESTROY Becker….. NEXT."

Carlos Alcaraz capped off his 2023 season with ATP Finals SF exit

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz made his debut at the 2023 ATP Finals after being unable to compete last year owing to an injury.

Alcaraz faced Alexander Zverev in the first match of the Red Group. The German, who won the tournament in 2018 and 2021, defeated the reigning Wimbledon Champion 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4.

The then World No. 1 then bounced back in his next group stage encounter, beating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2. He then repeated his performance in his last group-stage encounter, defeating another Russian ace, Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-4 to make it to the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz met Novak Djokovic in the last four. The Serb beat his younger opponent 6-3, 6-2 to advance to his ninth title bout at the year-end tournament where he overcame Jannik Sinner to lift his record-extending seventh ATP Finals title.