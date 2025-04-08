Carlos Alcaraz disagrees with Rafael Nadal's take on obedience and "always listening to team"

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his disagreement with Rafael Nadal over the latter's 'obedience'. Alcaraz suggested that he is open to feedback from his team, but doesn't shy away from voicing his own opinion and making tough decisions despite the presence of risks.

During an interview with journalist Hector Izquierdo for Spanish GQ, Alcaraz was reminded about the now-retired Nadal once having claimed that obedience was one of his greatest virtues. The four-time Major champion was then asked about how he reaches agreements with his team without frustrating them.

In his response, Carlos Alcaraz opined that he does listen to his team. The former No. 1 also lauded his team members, claiming that they are people who work in his best interests, both on and off the court.

"Of course I listen to my team; that's why I'm with them, and I fully trust what they do. Fortunately, I'm surrounded by people who tell me what they think is best for me, who aren't just looking to get my jokes, so to speak," Alcaraz said. (translated from Spanish)

However, he went on to briefly shed light on how he is not perhaps as obedient as the legendary Rafael Nadal was during his playing days.

"But that doesn't mean that I sometimes have my own point of view and that I like making decisions, despite the risk of making mistakes," Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz, widely regarded as the successor to Nadal on the ATP Tour, famously teamed up with his legendary compatriot at the 2024 Paris Olympics to play doubles.

"My dream came true, playing doubles alongside Rafael Nadal" - Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniards' Paris Olympics 2024 campaign

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal teamed up for the first time to play doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Spaniards, despite their contrasting ages, displayed glimpses of exceptional teamwork as they reached the quarterfinals. There though, team USA's Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram proved too hot to handle for them.

At a press conference ahead of his 2024 Cincinnati Open campaign, Alcaraz reflected on his experience of partnering Nadal at the Olympics.

"It was a great experience, talking with Rafa off the court, knowing each other much better off the court. It was a great experience, obviously, playing doubles together. It was great. It was something that I will never forget, for sure. I learned a lot talking to him on court, off the court as well. I think we played a great tennis in doubles, even if we are not used to playing doubles very often," Alcaraz said.

In singles, Alcaraz clinched the silver medal, falling short at the last hurdle to Novak Djokovic, who interestingly had ousted Nadal earlier.

Alcaraz is currently in Monte Carlo, preparing for this year's Monte-Carlo Masters. The Spaniard, the No. 2 seed at the ATP Masters 1000 event, is set to get his campaign started in the second round against Francisco Cerundolo.

